Probably you’ve been so focused on the pandemic that the sausage scourge has escaped your attention.
Fortunately at least one Oregon politician is maintaining a vigil to protect us, and in particular our arteries, from pepperoni and its dangerous cousins among our favorite pizza toppings and breakfast meats.
Marty Wilde, a Democratic state representative from Eugene, is sponsoring House Bill 2348. The legislation would prohibit Oregon hospitals from serving any type of processed meat.
Wilde’s bill includes a helpful definition of “processed meat” which reads, in part, “meat and poultry that has been transformed through salting, curing, fermenting, smoking or any other process other than cooking ...”
Lest you brand Wilde as a killjoy, he admits in his bill the purpose of those processes — “to enhance flavor or improve preservation.”
Both of which are the sorts of processes I happen to prefer when it comes to meat.
I like meat in general. My taste buds enjoy a juicy burger or steak or drumstick. And my teeth, according to the experts who study this sort of thing, are designed to tenderize flesh as well as foliage. Who am I to deny eons of evolution?
But if fresh meat can be made to taste better and to last longer, thanks to the various processing methods Wilde’s bill mentions, so much the better.
(Indeed, that list eerily resembles a roster of activities most people, I suspect, would consider desirable. I don’t smoke, but I’m all for curing, especially diseases, and I’m a fan of fermenting, especially malted grains.)
Wilde’s bill includes another list, albeit not an exhaustive one, of items that would be banned from hospital meals, a scrumptious roster “including but not limited to hot dogs, sausages, bacon and turkey bacon.”
That last seems to me redundant, given that the bill specifies “meat and poultry.” Perhaps Wilde doesn’t trust that unscrupulous hospital officials wouldn’t try to sneak some white meat onto their depleted menus.
Wilde’s legislative onslaught against salami and its nutritionally questionable cousins is not confined to processed meats served in hospitals, though.
His bill would also require that hospitals and other long-term care facilities offer patients, residents, staff and visitors “100 percent plant-based meals and 100 percent plant-based beverages that are low in fat, sodium and added sugars.”
Wilde’s targets here aren’t limited to animal flesh, either.
The bill, in defining a “plant-based meal,” also prohibits “fish, dairy, eggs or honey.”
So much for the meat-free pizza.
Unless you think it’s possible to assemble a pizza that lacks cheese as well as meat, and never mind the absence of anchovies.
On the plus side, people who choose plant-based meals and beverages would not have to pay more for less flavor, because Wilde’s bill wouldn’t allow facilities to charge more than what they ask “for a comparable meal that is not plant-based.”
But Wilde isn’t quite finished.
His bill also would apply to state prisons. Although they could keep bacon and other processed meats on the menu, they too would be required to make available to inmates “100 percent plant-based meals as an option any time a meal is served.”
Why anyone who is already incarcerated would prefer kale over a kielbasa is not explained in the legislation.
My initial reaction upon reading Wilde’s bill is that it’s the sort of legislation more likely to spur discussion among the public than to become law.
But almost immediately I reminded myself that I live in Oregon.
This is the only state where, if a police officer catches you with a bit of heroin or meth in your pocket, you won’t be arrested. Although you might be fined $100 or be subject to addiction counseling.
(Perhaps the counseling sessions could be expanded to include the person’s affinity for certain salt- and fat-laden meat products.)
It’s true that voters, rather than lawmakers, decided to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs, by way of a ballot measure on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot.
But it seems to me that in a political climate where heroin is considered a relatively benign substance, it might not be farfetched to imagine legislators deciding that bacon — despite rarely being implicated in fatal overdoses, at least the short-term variety — presents the greater threat to the populace.
It strikes me as passing strange that Wilde would focus on hospitals rather than, say, public schools. The latter, it seems to me, would be the better place to curb appetites for such culinary villains as bacon, before hapless students become processed pork addicts.
Most people in hospitals, by contrast, are adults likely to have such ingrained eating habits that they’re beyond rescue.
Of course it’s just such habits that land some people in the ICU, their arteries as clogged as a toilet after a toddler tries to flush the contents of his closet.
But depriving patients of a few crispy, salty strips of deliciousness to go along with their eggs (presuming they don’t go for the plant-based breakfast, of course) seems to me rather cruel.
Oregon’s going easy on people with a hankering for cocaine and LSD, after all.
No need to lard the state’s lawbooks with limits on frankfurters.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
