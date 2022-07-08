I wonder how long it will take to train myself to plug in a car when I’m done with it for the day.
This ought not be onerous, certainly.
I’ve long since incorporated into my routine connecting my cellphone to a charging cord, a daily task so instinctive I scarcely notice I’m doing it.
But the phone, unlike a vehicle, fits in my jacket pocket and generally resides on the table beside my bed. This makes it rather easier to keep track of than a car parked in the driveway.
Probably this would be a simpler matter if I owned a garage, but adding another structure to the place — other than, say, a new sun umbrella — is beyond my current financial means.
(And even further beyond my own construction abilities, so even if I could afford the materials I could never assemble them without inflicting serious injuries both physical and aesthetic.)
The advantage of having a garage in which to park an electric car, it seems to me, is that the garage typically has electrical outlets. I suspect this accessibility would help me to remember to plug in, much as lacking a garage helps me to remember to lock the car doors when I get out.
As it stands now (or, rather, doesn’t stand, given the absence of a garage), the source of kilowatt-hours nearest the driveway is on the wall beside our front porch, which we almost never use as an entrance.
(This is invariably confusing to people who arrive but who aren’t familiar with my family’s unconventional ingress and egress preferences.)
This is a purely hypothetical exercise now, to be sure.
Both of our cars are powered by gasoline, and we don’t intend to replace either for many years.
(Although the idea doesn’t seem as farfetched as it did when the first number on the signs at gas stations was a “3” rather than a “5.”)
I try to keep up to speed, as it were, on the automotive industry, and just recently I’ve read in my favorite magazines multiple articles detailing automakers’ aggressive plans to electrify their fleets.
More than a century has passed since the industry had so little interest in internal combustion.
Fully electric vehicles (as distinct from hybrids such as the familiar Toyota Prius) are as yet pretty rare, to be sure.
I spent the weekend at my parents’ house recently and although they live near the Willamette Valley, where Teslas are far more common than in Eastern Oregon, those most renowned of battery-powered cars still far enough short of ubiquity that my parents exclaim whenever they see one. I’m reminded of my childhood when we would look for VW Beetles for the singular pleasure of yelling “slug bug!”
(And possibly landing a blow on a sibling’s shoulder.)
In 2021 Americans bought about half a million purely electric cars. That’s an 89% increase from 2020.
But it’s also just 3% of the total new vehicle market.
The titans in the industry, however, vow that the situation will change dramatically over the next decade or so.
(Tesla, notwithstanding its major cultural effect, is not among those titans.)
General Motors, for instance, plans to assemble 2 million electric cars in North America and China by 2025, CEO Mary Barra says. The automaker has committed to spend $35 billion by 2025 to create 30 electric models. Its far more ambitious goal is to go all electric by 2035.
Ford Motor Company intends to build 600,000 EVs per year by 2024. More significantly, the company’s goal is to have electrics make up half its global sales by 2030.
Those numbers seem extraordinary to me. And carmakers don’t always fulfill their more grandiose projections.
But notwithstanding the possibility that the companies are overstating their targets — and not coincidentally burnishing their reputations for environmental awareness — I have little doubt that EVs will claim a steadily growing share of new vehicle sales for the rest of my life.
Which, if the actuarial tables can be trusted, is apt to be a few more decades.
I’m fascinated by the prospects for these latter years of my driving career.
When I walked out of the DMV with my license on my 16th birthday, in 1986, the only electric implements I can recall in our garage were the garage door opener and a pair of hedge clippers that resembled a medieval torture device if medieval torturers had had access to electricity.
(Which they did not, to the good fortune of a significant number of serfs and other hapless people.)
The cars, by contrast, not only all burned gas, but they mixed the fuel with air by way of carburetors, a technology more appropriate for the 19th century than for the 21st.
My daughter, Olivia, recently turned 15. She passed the test for her learner’s permit on her birthday, and is beginning to master the dexterity needed to operate not only a car, but also a manual transmission.
(Both of our vehicles, besides having gas engines, also have clutches, a device almost as rare these days as the carburetor.)
I suppose it’s not a certainty that I’ll ever buy a fully electric vehicle.
But I wouldn’t wager as much as a dollar that neither Olivia nor her brother, Max, who’s 11, will never sign their names to a sales contract for a vehicle that gets around purely on kilowatts.
