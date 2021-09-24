I never realized how big one acre is until I tried to get across one that was determined to stop me.
The stubbornness this patch of ground exhibited might have impressed me if it hadn’t been so infuriating.
Even so, I couldn’t suppress a certain grudging admiration.
I have felt something like this while watching a toddler in the throes of a tantrum, a sort of full body spasm that exudes energy, wasted though it is.
This particular acre, in the forest near Blue Canyon, about 10 miles southwest of Baker City, might be rather less or more than that standard unit of measurement.
One acre equates to precisely 43,560 square feet. But I don’t as a rule bring along a tape measure when I’m hiking. And the woods are conspicuously lacking in rulers or other means of accurate surveying.
But it was a modest piece of ground, in any case. Yet small though it is, the place has become for me the scale by which I measure a problem that has gotten a lot of publicity this summer.
The problem is our forests.
They’re ailing.
And they’re burning, which is not coincidental.
“Our” in this case is appropriate because I’m referring specifically to publicly owned forests, which belong to all of us.
That public forests in Oregon and much of the West are sick, and often on fire, is hardly a revelation, of course.
But in an era of blazes such as the Bootleg fire, which was started by lightning July 6 in Klamath County and has burned more than 400,000 acres, people naturally wonder why such expanses are being charred.
There is no single answer.
But in very many cases one contributing cause is the condition of the forests. Their most common affliction — one that proves the aphorism that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing — is that there are simply too many trees growing.
Even rich soil can support only so many trees before the competition for nutrients, water and sunlight is so great that all the trees grow more slowly than they would in less crowded circumstances. These dense forests are also vulnerable to insects, diseases and — almost always the most dramatic and acute threat — fire.
There is a considerable degree of agreement, even among groups with diverse interests, about the basic prescription for this predicament.
(There is, however, quite a lot of divergence, and no small amount of rancor, when it comes to debating the details of administering this remedy.)
Loggers and environmentalists concur that a combination of cutting trees, and reintroducing controlled fire to limit the amount of combustible stuff on the ground, is key to restoring forests.
Western forests will remain susceptible to fire regardless — particularly as climate change lengthens the period of highest fire danger — but this kind of work has proved to be effective.
Including, most recently, with the aforementioned Bootleg fire, the biggest blaze in the nation.
Officials from the Fremont-Winema National Forest, through which the fire burned, reported that areas where some trees had been cut, and prescribed fires had been lit — as recently as this spring — weren’t burned as severely as adjacent but untreated forests.
Photographs demonstrate the distinct difference.
This is encouraging.
And yet, as I ponder the tangible benefits that the Bootleg fire proved, I can’t help but think of that aforementioned acre.
I’m no forester. But I’ve talked to many of them over the past 30 years or so, often about this very topic, and I believe the acre I blundered through fairly represents the affliction affecting our forests.
If anything, the condition of that acre understates the scale of the task ahead. The forest there isn’t as dense as areas I’ve walked through at higher elevations elsewhere on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. But the young firs — either white or grand, or possibly the hybrid of the two — were numerous enough to impede my progress and leave my forearms striped with white scratches.
Those firs pose a two-sided threat to the ponderosa pines that also grow there and are, indeed, the traditional predominant species on the relatively low-elevation site. The thickets of firs compete with the pines for sunlight and for water and nutrients in the soil. They also can serve as “ladder fuels” — the combustible path that flames can climb from the ground to the crowns of the ponderosas.
I have enough experience running a chain saw to appreciate how much time, and effort, it would take, on that single acre, to thin the firs, a necessary step before prescribed fires can be ignited to further pare the fuel load and better protect those pines.
And then I contemplate what that acre represents.
The three national forests of the Blue Mountains — Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur — comprise 5.5 million acres.
This is a lot of country.
(And a lot of scratches on my arms, potentially.)
Not all of those acres either need, or are open to, the kinds of restoration projects that slowed the Bootleg fire.
There is among the three national forests more than 800,000 acres of wilderness, which is off limits to logging (prescribed burning is allowed but is difficult due to limited access).
Nor is sheer acreage the only way in which this job is monumental.
The work will cost tens of millions of dollars.
Some projects likely will be delayed by legal challenges.
It is in multiple respects a daunting challenge, the work of many decades of patience and persistence.
A lot of acres will undoubtedly burn while we’re at it.
Maybe even that one acre that’s my nemesis.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
