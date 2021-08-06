The rabbitbrush seems confused about which month it is, and it happens that I feel a trifle uncertain myself about precisely where we are on the calendar.
I noticed the rabbitbrush on Saturday, the 17th of July, while driving to the mountains in search of relief from the heat.
Specifically I noticed the bright-yellow blossoms that distinguish this species of shrub which, along with sagebrush, is a ubiquitous flora of the dry steppes.
Which is not to say that rabbitbrush is confined to the desert country.
The plant is also common in parts of Baker Valley that haven’t been converted to agriculture and thus aren’t regularly irrigated. The clumps of rabbitbrush that attracted my eyes grow profusely on the east side of Highway 30 between Baker City and Haines.
What gave me pause is that date — July 17.
Rabbitbrush for much of the year is, like the sage, a rather drab shrub of dull green or gray.
(One of my essential sources on such matters, Ronald J. Taylor’s lavishly illustrated “Sagebrush Country: A Wildflower Sanctuary,” tells me there are two predominant types of rabbitbrush, the gray and the green, and that they often intermingle.)
But each year, along about the middle of August, rabbitbrush, like a formerly reclusive person who suddenly discovers a sense of style, turns flamboyant.
For me — and I suspect for many people who live east of the Cascades — rabbitbrush is a bellwether of summer’s waning as reliable as the dwindling hours of daylight and the first morning when the temperature dips into the 30s.
(Two of my other favorites in that category are the astringent scent of peppermint, blowing in on the northwest wind from the Ward Farms distillery, and the thin crack of football shoulder pads colliding.)
Taylor’s book also notes the seasonal nature of blooming rabbitbrush, referring to its “late summer” arrival.
July 17, of course, is not late summer.
Technically it’s early summer, being less than a month past the solstice.
But when I saw the rabbitbrush blooms, conspicuous against the backdrop of brown, desiccated grass, I was instantly thrust ahead into August, to a time when certain seasonal firsts — day of school, football game, scrim of morning frost on the windshield — begin to feel plausible.
I suspect the drought and the heat have conspired to convince the rabbitbrush to defy the calendar.
It occurred to me, as I drove past those surprisingly bright patches beside the highway, that rabbitbrush isn’t the only symbol of this strangely fast-moving summer.
That evening, as I reclined in a chair in my yard to read, the pungent aroma of woodsmoke settled in, and the westering sun blazed with the color of erupting lava, a shade of incandescent orange normally seen only at Hawaiian volcanoes and on garish late 1960s muscle cars.
The next evening the smoke — an unfortunate byproduct of the Bootleg fire burning more than 100 miles away, in Klamath and Lake counties — slunk in even thicker yet. This thin white pall suggested the possibility of a refreshing rain shower but this was of course a lie — this was a cloud made not of water vapor but of soot and other particulates that irritate the nostrils rather than soothe the fevered brow.
Like the blooms of rabbitbrush, I associate wildfire smoke, with its heavily scented evenings and blood-red sunsets, with the end of summer rather than its middle.
Yet events come ever earlier, it seems to me — a trend that afflicts the natural, such as the maturing of shrubs and of wildfires, as well as the solely manmade. Halloween candy, for instance, begins to burden store shelves (and adolescent enamel) before the autumnal equinox, and the stuffed turkey and the jack-o-lantern seem to share a season rather than one giving way to the next in the beloved sequence as it once was.
This summer is something of an outlier, to be sure, what with the absence of rainfall and the record-setting heat wave.
Yet we are no longer surprised when the woods or the rangelands are ablaze in June or in early July.
I remember, though, that the first wildfire I ever worked on during my career as a summer employee on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest — I can’t rightly say I “fought” the fire since it didn’t put up much of a resistance — was in the third week of July 1989.
And I also recall that, among the veteran smokeaters I met that summer, this was considered a rather early time for a blaze, and particularly for one ignited by lightning.
We have in our living room a digital picture frame — a cunning little device that displays, for an interval of several seconds, the photographs on a thumb drive. I happened to walk past this the other day and the scene, looking into our yard, was in winter, and a heavy snow was falling.
I don’t recall that winter, with its skin-tightening temperatures and snow that squeaks underfoot, ever seemed so distant, so indistinct and so improbable, as that moment, while I stood there, the air-conditioner rumbling behind me, battling the summer that arrived early and seems disinclined to leave.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
