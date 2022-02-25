I don’t know what I was doing while the Baker High School boys basketball team was trying to win a state title on the night of March 25, 1972, but I’m pretty sure I was wearing a diaper.
And drooling, more than likely.
In my defense, I was 18 months old.
Which explains my underclothing, my uncouth habits and my inability to conjure a memory from that night nearly half a century ago.
Over the past few weeks I’ve listened to many people describe that memorable night when the Bulldogs nearly upset the dominant Jefferson Democrats before a record crowd of 13,395 people in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
(A record, moreover, which lasts to this day and which, given the comparatively paltry audiences at championship games over the past couple decades, is not likely to be threatened.)
This series of interviews yielded the story, published in the Herald’s Feb. 24 issue, about that 1972 Bulldog team that finished second to top-ranked Jefferson.
The few hours I spent chatting with players from that team, and others associated with it, has prompted in me that peculiar compulsion, that yearning which must remain forever unfulfilled, to understand the experience in the way that only those who were there can truly understand it.
To know what it was like.
To hear again, at the great distance of five decades, the squeak of sneakers on polished hardwood and the background hum of the crowd swell to a crescendo with each crucial basket.
To smell the popcorn.
To fully absorb the ambience.
Ann Ross, whose late husband, Daryl Ross, was the leading scorer on the 1972 team, told me he had a film of the championship game.
It would be a fascinating artifact to watch, certainly.
But it could never replicate the pure and powerful sensory experience of having been inside the Coliseum on that night.
My frustration at being denied that experience is tempered to a great degree by my gratitude to those who shared their recollections.
These organic treasures trump, in important ways, even a film of the game.
Video can’t convey the excitement as vividly as the players’ voices did.
Their enthusiasm was so palpable that I could sense that unique magic which infuses a person’s memories — their ability to effortlessly erase all the years which have passed and to pull to the present fragments of the past, their original power still intact.
Those four days in March remain a milestone in the history of Baker High School sports.
And I would argue that because the accomplishments of students, both on the court and elsewhere, are so integral to the legacies of small, remote towns, that period is also a landmark for the city as a whole.
It would of course be hyperbolic to suggest that a high school basketball game could ever become the obsession for everyone in a city with nearly 10,000 residents.
Surely there were Bakerites in March 1972 who were uninterested in what a bunch of crewcut kids were up to in Portland.
Undoubtedly there were some who didn’t even know the tournament was happening.
Yet I doubt there have been many periods in our city’s long history, dating to 1864, when so many of its inhabitants were so focused on the doings of 11 local young men playing games 300 miles away in Oregon’s biggest city.
I’m glad the players will be honored for their accomplishments. The ceremony, originally set for Feb. 25, has been moved to next season.
I only wish that two of them — Ross, who died in 2015, and Mark Davis, who died a year later — could be there.
I’m sure I would have enjoyed talking with them, as I did with their teammates, and that their memories would have enriched the story of that legendary team.
I stopped typing when I heard the radio show host say the name.
P.J. O’Rourke.
I would have halted, and given the volume knob on the speaker a slight twist, regardless.
O’Rourke ranks very near the top on my list of favorite writers.
But the host’s tone gave me a slight chill.
And within 5 seconds or so my supposition was confirmed.
O’Rourke had died.
You can usually tell about these things.
You recognize that the announcer isn’t introducing a guest but is about to say that something unfortunate has happened.
If the medium is TV rather than radio, the foreboding is in the form of the person’s photograph appearing at the corner of the screen, above the anchor’s shoulder.
O’Rourke was 74 when he died on Feb. 15, 2022, from lung cancer.
I think it is not inaccurate to describe O’Rourke as a celebrity.
Yet it seems to me, based in part on how many of my acquaintances hadn’t heard of him, that O’Rourke wasn’t as well known as his immense talent ought to have made him.
Among the prolific writers whose work I have read widely, only one — E.B. White — in my view surpasses O’Rourke’s deft touch with prose.
Both crafted sentences that ring as sweetly in the ear as an exquisite melody.
Their styles and subject matter could scarcely be different — White’s writing is controlled and conversational, while O’Rourke was revered as a purveyor of “gonzo” journalism and reveled in exaggeration, occasional profanity and nearly hallucinogenic allusion and metaphor.
But both produced work of such consistent quality that they have always seemed to me of a pair.
White died in 1985.
And now that O’Rourke is gone I feel that hollow despair that comes when you realize you’ll have to do without new material from a craftsman whose work you admire so much.
Although perhaps that’s not quite true.
I suspect O’Rourke has unpublished work that will eventually be available.
Until that happy day, I’ll have to be content with the sections of my bookshelves that sag slightly with the weight of what he and White produced. This great bounty continues to enrich a world where it seems at times that the wondrous possibilities of the English language are increasingly devalued in favor of the trite and ersatz, whose defining quality is that they fit on a small, bright screen.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
