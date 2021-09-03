I read “obituary” in the email and as always when I come across that lonely word, unattached to any name, I winced slightly, as if anticipating a possible blow.
With trepidation, I clicked to open the message.
I wondered, in that instant while the computer worked its digital magic, whose name I would see — whether it was a person I had known, whether I would be shocked to learn of the death.
It was.
And I was.
The name was David Coughlin.
Dave was such a vital man — a man whose hands and feet were the first to touch some of the most precipitous mountain faces in Northeastern Oregon — that it had never occurred to me to think that he might die at the modest age of 77.
I think I was surprised too — and, of course, saddened — because Dave and his wife, Lisa, had so recently started anew.
After living in Baker City for almost 50 years, the couple moved in March of this year to Bend, where their daughter, Jennifer, and grandson, Jackson, live.
The Coughlins sent me a letter that month, one they wanted published in the Herald. They announced in the letter that they were moving. They thanked the community “for all your kindness and friendships over the years” and they wrote that they hoped “we have contributed as much to the community as it has given to us.”
I have no doubt that they did.
Lisa taught at Baker High School.
Dave was an attorney here for 46 years. He was an integral member of the Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, and a board member for many years.
I had a brief phone conversation with Dave at the time. I told him I thought it was a fine gesture, writing that letter. I told him I hoped he and Lisa would enjoy spending more time with their daughter and their grandson.
I’m sorry for them all that their time together was so short.
I spent an hour or so in Dave’s office in 2017, interviewing him for a profile story on his retirement.
It was the sort of interview that makes this job scarcely seem like work.
Dave told me about his mountain climbing exploits, a topic that I find endlessly fascinating. I did not until that day know that he had played football at Dartmouth. He told me that when he first saw the Elkhorn Mountains he knew, in the way that people sometimes do, that he was destined to live here, in the lee of those great peaks. I understood what he meant.
But the memory that will, I suspect, always be the most vivid, when I think of Dave Coughlin, was quite a different encounter.
And it was one that Dave himself didn’t even know about — which is to say, he didn’t know it was me — until I told him some time after.
It was many years ago, perhaps as long as a decade although I can’t be sure, so slippery is time. I was riding my bike on Highway 7, just south of town and headed toward Sumpter (not that I intended to ride so far; my destination was Salisbury Junction). I was rounding the corner where the highway enters Bowen Valley when I saw the figure standing on Beaver Creek Loop, the gravel road that meets the highway there. He was standing beside his car, gesticulating.
I couldn’t at first make out what he was getting at.
But as I pedaled closer I understood. I also recognized Dave. He was pointing to his head, but his goal was to make me think about my own.
Which was not, I realized suddenly, protected by a helmet.
A champion triathlete who undoubtedly has covered more miles on two wheels than I ever will do, in addition to his achievements in the mountains, Dave certainly understood the importance of a helmet.
As I rolled past I gave Dave a thumb’s up, my face crinkled into what I hoped was the appropriately sheepish grin of a person who knows he’s been caught out in public doing something conspicuously stupid.
Sometime later, probably a couple days but certainly not so much as a week, I phoned Dave to make sure he knew who the foolish rider was. I thanked him for reminding me that brains generally do not fare well in collisions with asphalt, particularly from the elevated perch, and speed, of a bicycle.
Mostly I wanted to be sure he didn’t regret his action, didn’t wonder whether he had been presumptuous in trying to persuade someone to protect the only brain he’s ever going to have.
Even now, years later, I still think of Dave every time I strap on my helmet, which I do even when I’m going for a short ride in town with my kids.
I figured someday I would have a chance to tell him that story again, to remind him that he had inspired me to stop acting like an idiot in at least one way.
A tiny part of Dave’s legacy, to be sure.
But it meant something to me.
Still does.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
