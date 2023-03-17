Augustus Gloop is not a real person but he was, in the fertile mind of his creator, novelist Roald Dahl, what we might once have called a “stout” boy.
Or “big-boned.”
But Dahl, the Englishman who wrote more than a dozen books that remain popular many decades later, eschewed euphemism, preferring instead to pen taut, evocative prose that paints pictures in readers’ minds.
Dahl wrote that Gloop was “enormously fat.”
Gluttony was Gloop’s downfall in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” among Dahl’s best-known books.
The unfortunate Augustus was joined on a tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory by three other children who also got their comeuppance in curious and amusing ways — Veruca Salt, spoiled by her wealthy father; Violet Beauregarde, an obnoxious chewer of gum (and, let’s be frank, also spoiled); and Mike Teavee, who had a troubling obsession with watching television.
That quartet’s failures to finish the tour — and win Wonka’s grand prize — served as plot points that emphasized the essential goodness of the fifth child, Charlie Bucket.
Recently the self-appointed arbiters of what’s appropriate for young readers had a go at “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” published in 1964, and several other of Dahl’s beloved books.
The publishing company Penguin Random House, with its newest editions of Dahl’s novels, sought to sanitize his work lest modern readers take offense.
Gloop, the portly German boy, was transformed, with the depressing ease typical of censorship, from “enormously fat” to just “enormous.”
I suspect that excising “fat” — a surgery presumably simpler when dealing with ink on paper than with the real thing — will have little if any effect on readers.
It seems to me farfetched to think that readers who will know only the bowdlerized book, unlike those exposed to the original text, will assume that Gloop tumbled into the river of chocolate not because he was, well, fat, but because he had developed his enormous physique through a dedicated regimen of weightlifting.
In any case, I can’t conceive of any meaningful benefit to having editors overrule Dahl — who, having died in 1990, is unlikely to raise a spirited objection — and replace his immediately tangible “enormously fat” with the comparatively imprecise “enormous.”
I’m unaware of any confirmed rashes of bullying, since 1964, that involved hefty young people being pushed into bodies of water, chocolate or otherwise.
Gloop isn’t alone among Dahl’s characters in having his physical appearance adjusted, ostensibly to spare sensitive modern eyes from anything potentially unpleasant.
Indeed, compared with how they hacked up some other books, the editors were judicious in revamping Dahl’s description of Gloop.
In “James and the Giant Peach,” for instance, they rewrote entire passages so thoroughly that leaving Dahl’s name alone on the cover seems to me improper, and insulting to the author’s memory.
Here’s what Dahl wrote:
“Aunt Sponge was terrifically fat, And tremendously flabby at that. Her tummy and waist were as soggy as paste. It was worse on the place where she sat!”
(Say what you will about the man, but he had a way of describing surplus flesh.)
The new version bears little if any resemblance to Dahl’s work:
“Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute, and deserved to be squashed by the fruit! We all felt a big bump, when we dropped with a thump. We left Aunt Sponge behind us, but you needn’t remind us, that we shouldn’t feel rotten, for we haven’t forgotten, how spiteful she could be!”
Although the purpose with these revisions, as with Dahl’s description of Gloop, is obvious — purging the adjective “fat” — other tinkerings with Dahl’s writing are to me as inexplicable as they are unnecessary.
The “old hags” in his novel “The Witches,” for instance, becomes “old crows.”
Why being compared with a bird — even a clever, by avian standards, species such as the crow — is preferable to being an old hag is unclear.
In the same book, a reference to pimples on the witches’ heads was deleted, presumably lest actual witches be unfairly linked to certain dermatological afflictions.
Also in “The Witches,” Dahl, whose titular characters wore wigs, wrote: “You can’t go round pulling the hair of every lady you meet, even if she is wearing gloves. Just you try it and see what happens.”
The new version reads: “Besides, there are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”
I feel ever so much better now that the scourge of hair-pulling, provoked over these many decades by Dahl’s lack of respect for witches and their tonsorial choices, will finally end.
Although the tampering with Dahl’s books all but demands to be lampooned, there’s nothing amusing about the noxious notions behind it.
Today’s authors likely are less inclined to use terms such as “fat” and “old hags.”
Which is fine — tastes, whether in literature or films or music, change over the decades.
But Dahl’s books in no way deserve the sort of silly surgery that Penguin’s children’s label, Puffin, inflicted on them.
Readers — including the young readers who have for multiple generations reveled in Dahl’s quirky imagination and flamboyant prose — needn’t be protected from his words through a misguided campaign to bring them to modern “standards.”
Fortunately, after widespread complaints about the edited versions, Penguin Random House announced that it would later this year publish the original versions of 17 of Dahl’s books.
But the explanation from the publisher’s managing director, Francesca Dow, clangs in my ears much as the sanitized passages from the novels do.
“We also recognize the importance of keeping Dahl’s classic texts in print,” Dow said. “By making both Puffin and Penguin versions available, we are offering readers the choice to decide how they experience Roald Dahl’s magical, marvelous stories.”
This is a distressing statement from a top official at a publishing company.
Dahl’s books are indeed magical and marvelous.
And they were magical and marvelous in their original form.
Which, like Augustus Gloop’s rotund figure, is the only form that’s needed.
