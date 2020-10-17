The sound echoed through the forest and we all stopped hiking suddenly.
Almost too suddenly.
We were in single file, as is customary while following a path scarcely wider than the seat of a chair, and we nearly bumbled into one of those chain reaction series of collisions, the sort you see in old cartoons or slapstick comedies.
“What was that?” each of us asked.
Something to that effect, anyway.
My initial thought, influenced no doubt by past experience in the woods, was that the noise was the report of a heavy caliber rifle.
But immediately after saying this I admitted that I didn’t actually think a gunshot was the most likely source. This sound seemed to reverberate longer than the crack of a rifle blast, even accounting for the echoing effect of the topography.
My son, Max, who’s 9, suggested a falling boulder. This was plausible enough, as we could see, across the canyon of Lost Creek in the Umatilla National Forest west of Granite, a stony outcrop that seemed perfectly capable of peeling off a multi-ton chunk that would make a considerable commotion.
Max and his older sister, Olivia, who’s 13, both looked a trifle worried.
My wife, Lisa, eased their anxiety and provoked laughter by proferring the idea, as we resumed our descent of the trail toward its ford of Lost Creek, that a Bigfoot had toppled a tree.
She was joking about the instigator.
But we all agreed, after mulling over the details each of us recalled about the event, that a falling tree, albeit one felled by something besides a hirsute cryptid, was probably responsible for the racket.
The noise had a hollow quality to it that I associate with a tree crashing to the ground, something I have seen only during a logging job.
A falling rock, we decided, likely would have made something more like a dull thud. Also, unless the boulder plummeted straight down — improbable, as the outcrop isn’t a sheer cliff and has a dense forest below — it likely would have tumbled some distance, crashing into trees and making a ruckus for longer than the single boom we all heard.
It was an intriguing experience.
And for me a unique one.
I have spent a fair number of hours in forests and never before had I heard something that I even briefly believed might have been a falling tree.
As we trudged back toward the trailhead on our 8-mile round-trip hike, I pondered the event.
Not in the philosophical sense — I find the hoary “if a tree falls but no one’s there to hear it” thought experiment rather silly. It’s akin to wondering whether snow that falls when nobody’s there to watch it actually accumulates.
Sound, like snow, is a physical reality. The pressure waves — which are what we mean when we talk about noise — would have propagated precisely as they did even if we hadn’t been hiking there that day, close enough for those waves to whisper against our eardrums.
Our presence was obviously irrelevant. We were mere observers, albeit in the auditory rather than the visual sense.
And yet the coincidental timing got me to thinking about wild places, and how minuscule a role humans play in them.
The Lost Creek trail for much of its length is within the North Fork John Day Wilderness, where that ephemeral human presence is sanctified by an act of Congress.
But it seems to me that the basic concept applies as well to woods which lack the legal definition of wildness. After all, even more tame swathes of forest, at least in our lightly populated part of the world, are at any given moment far more likely than not to be bereft of a single person.
I hadn’t ever considered the matter in quite this way.
The crash of that unseen tree, though, led me to imagine the vast universe of events that transpires every day in these places, secreted away from humans despite our unceasing compulsion to preserve in digital form our every episode and encounter.
Some of these events leave tangible remnants even if no one saw them happen.
(Or heard.)
Fallen trees, for instance, sometimes land across a trail or a road — indeed, I’ve sometimes come to believe, after leaving another shred of skin on a log while trying to wriggle under or clamber over it, that trees fall only across the paths I prefer to hike.
We saw dozens of these on just a few miles of the Lost Creek trail — ones that, fortunately for my skin, had been cut. Even if the route weren’t obvious it would be relatively easy to navigate simply by looking for the conspicuous cuts made by the saws of trail crews over many decades.
But what I thought about mostly, in the final miles and minutes of our hike, wasn’t colossal episodes such as the tumbling down of a tree that might have stood for a century or more. I was imagining a much smaller scale.
As we hiked I looked into the forest and pondered how much actually happens out there, beyond the paltry range of my eyes, on every acre, of which there are 1.4 million on just this one national forest.
How many animals touch that ground in a week or a month or a year? How many tiny bugs crawl through the grass or shelter in its soil? How many 800-pound bull elk plod across, each hoof gouging a pair of channels that will brim with water after maybe the next dozen rainstorms, until nature makes it smooth again?
It’s a world of incredible complexity.
I knew this instinctually, I suppose, but that is a cold sort of knowledge.
It took the crash of a tree I will never see to force me to ponder the matter more intimately, to understand my own infinitesimal place.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
