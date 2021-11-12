The man was stepping out the front door of the home where I grew up, and as I walked past on the sidewalk I felt a twinge, a slightly painful vestige of possessiveness.
I haven’t lived there for 33 years.
And my parents sold the place 29 years ago.
But nostalgia, like certain other sensations, tends to temporarily override the impersonal realities of property deeds and names stenciled on mailboxes.
And among emotions, the ones provoked by the sight of your childhood home are apt to be unusually powerful.
Particularly when, as is the case for me, there is only one such home.
Technically there were two.
But since I hadn’t even celebrated my second birthday before we moved into the house on North Fern Avenue in Stayton, that ranch-style home, where I lived until I went to college just before I turned 18, stands alone in my memories.
That I was strolling by just when the man opened the door was pure happenstance.
He noticed me looking and said hello.
I returned the greeting.
I paused, mid-stride, and glanced back.
The man was looking elsewhere.
If our eyes had again met I might have spoken, although I’m not sure what I would have said.
I don’t think I could have mustered the courage to actually ask the man if I might have a look around, even though I don’t think, given the circumstances, that such a request would constitute an egregious imposition.
I’m sure most of us have heard of such a case, and even if some of the stories are apocryphal a goodly percentage, I suspect, are true.
I imagine most people wouldn’t be offended by such a query.
Many probably would be pleased to let someone relive his childhood, this being a gift most of us will never have a chance to bestow.
But even if I weren’t capable of basically inviting myself in, I might well have told the man why I came to be walking by his house. I might have told him that once it was my house, and that I happened to be in town and was curious to see what changes a few decades had wrought.
Perhaps that would softened him up, so to speak. Maybe he would have extended the invitation to come in, an offer I would have accepted with gratitude.
I thought about that brief encounter as I continued my hour-long walk around Stayton on the late morning of Oct. 16.
This stroll down many lanes, each of them provoking memories, was impromptu.
I didn’t drive most of the way across the state to kick around in my childhood, figuratively speaking. I made the trip to to watch my nephew, Jon Pennick, play in his homecoming football game at Santiam High School in Mill City. My parents moved to that town, up the North Santiam River about 17 miles from Stayton, in 2016, after they sold their home in Salem.
As I turned the corner at the south end of North Fern I was chastising myself. I felt chagrined at passing up what was, after all, a coincidental chance.
Graced with the good fortune to walk past my old home right when the man was leaving, I had botched it — had, with my instinctive tentativeness, squandered what might have been a joyful experience.
Yet my attitude changed gradually as the blocks passed, and I took in several other parts of Stayton, all of them familiar in the slightly less distinct way of places that you once passed almost every day but have seen just a few times since the Reagan administration.
I convinced myself that walking through the rooms and hallways of my old house might not have been quite the poignant tour I had at first believed.
It wouldn’t be the same place.
Not in the ways that matter most.
Just as the town had been altered, with a supermarket standing where once only stunted grass and Queen Anne’s lace grew, and buildings housing businesses whose names I did not know, so too would my childhood home have been altered by the accumulation of years.
The shag carpet I once raked surely would have been replaced by a more contemporary style.
The furniture would be unfamiliar, the walls probably painted in a color I didn’t recall, the art on the walls and the other decorations having backstories of which I am entirely ignorant.
Even from outside I could see how different the place is.
The strip of lawn on the shady north side of the house, across which I pushed dozens of wheelbarrow loads of firewood and where I tossed many baseballs, footballs and frisbees, is gone, replaced by a concrete pad on which was parked a motor home.
The basketball hoop in the driveway, the scene of many epic contests between me and my much more talented older brother, Michael, was likewise eliminated from the scene.
The white siding had given way to brown, the window shutters, once black, now slathered in white.
I suspect that touring the inside, however intriguing as a concept, would have been both jarring and not a little disappointing.
Perhaps it’s better that my memories of the place remain as they are, protected, as though in amber, by the distance of so many years.
To intrude on those memories by actually standing in the rooms where so much happened would have reminded me, I think, that whatever magic might have existed there left the place when I did. The experience might well have spurred in me not the pleasant sort of nostalgia but its opposite, the kind that leaves you feeling hollow and bereft, mourning a time, and a place, and people, who can never be what they once were.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
