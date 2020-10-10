As the water gushed from the faucet near my front porch I had to pause for a moment, as sodden and helpless as a kitten stuck in a flooding stream, and simply admire what my pipes are capable of.
I mean the top people at the Bellagio would have been envious had they been standing beside me — and also dripping beside me — on this particular evening.
I don’t know whether real estate types consider strong water pressure a selling point.
But let’s just say I’m ready to fight fires.
In skyscrapers.
Also, as any “Seinfeld” fan knows, low water pressure can leave you looking like you did in that third-grade class photo that epitomizes the dreaded hairstyle known as the bowl cut.
(Although you might well have had a more appealing coiffure than I had at that age.)
I have on occasion thought of adding to my property what those aforementioned Realtors call a “water feature.” A pond perhaps, fed by a little waterfall powered by an electric pump.
Only I expected that I would be able to turn off this feature pretty much whenever I wanted to.
Nor do I believe this is an unreasonable expectation. We generally demand nothing less from all our spigots than the ability to summon water, and curb its flow, at a whim.
But my faucet, which suddenly and quite distressingly turned into a fountain, utterly defied my fumblings with tools ranging from my index finger to a crescent wrench that’s heavy enough to drive roof nails.
All I had set out to do was wash the car on a mild late summer evening. Like most other frequently stationary objects the car had, during the early days of September, acquired a patina of dust mixed with ash from distant wildfires.
(Unfortunately I don’t own a garage. Or rent one.)
This particular faucet has a brass splitter connected to it, one outlet attached to a hose and the other to the clever irrigation system my wife, Lisa, installed a couple years ago.
Because the system is controlled by a timer, we generally leave the faucet on slightly. Very slightly, actually, given that prodigious water pressure.
I intended to turn the faucet off completely before switching the flow from the irrigation system to the hose. I had some vague idea that this would reduce the force of the water, perhaps preserving a valve or a gasket or something.
(My ideas about plumbing derive more from fantasy than from physics.)
But as I turned the handle clockwise, rather than stop, as it is supposed to, it merely slowed briefly. This interval was just long enough to convince me that everything was in order, and so I instinctively applied a tad more force, the way you do to firmly shut off a faucet.
Except then, instead of hitting the strong resistance I was expecting, the handle suddenly spun faster, as though someone had sprayed it with an exceedingly slippery lubricant.
The gurgle of water inside the faucet became louder.
That’s when the plastic cap on top of the faucet blew off, rather like the cork in a champagne bottle which has been given a brisk preparatory shake.
I stayed pretty dry for a good 10 seconds.
But that’s only because I was looking down at the faucet and my face took most of the chilly torrent. It was quite refreshing, in the way that jumping into an alpine lake is refreshing. Or at least the way I imagine it would be. I’ve never actually jumped into an alpine lake because I don’t want my heart to stop beating.
I backed away from the faucet. Or, rather, I leaped back, as if a rattlesnake had sprung from the spigot instead of cold water from the Elkhorn Mountains.
I ran inside to get a screwdriver. I figured if I could pull off the faucet handle I could get at the valve stem itself and maybe stanch the flow.
I tried to come at the faucet from the side, to turn its flank, as it were, and avoid the liquid bombardment. But the water was spurting to a height of maybe 8 feet and spreading as it climbed, creating an artificial rainstorm that surrounded the faucet like a halo.
I managed to loosen the screw holding down the handle, but it was obvious that the problem was with the faucet’s innards, not the handle. I got hold of the valve with a crescent wrench but it acted as it had before — a tantalizing moment of friction and a noticeable drop in the water flow, making me think it would actually close, then, as I kept twisting, another sudden surge.
I looked around, by now soaked and on the verge of panicking, and saw the plastic cap that had been blown skyward (I later learned this is the vacuum cap, and that it has something, I’m still not quite sure what, to do with the frost-free nature of this faucet).
I clapped it back in place. Water continued to spew from the faucet, but at least it was no longer shooting straight up as well as out.
I also grabbed a 5-gallon plastic bucket and thrust it beneath the faucet, thinking this would buy me some time to ponder my next move.
It is truly dismaying how quickly a 5-gallon bucket can fill.
I began to feel like Lucy and Ethel in that famous episode when they’re working the conveyor belt in a chocolate factory.
The bucket overflowed in maybe 10 seconds. I lugged it over to the yard and dumped it, mostly on my own feet.
Water is heavy.
I knew where our water meter is. But I don’t have the tool to shut off the valve. And even if I had the tool I wouldn’t know how to use it, and probably would end up shutting off water to the whole neighborhood or else flooding it.
Then I remembered that I might have a way to get ahold of Dennis Bachman, who works for the city’s public works department and probably could rebuild a water meter in the dark with a Swiss Army knife and a piece of duct tape.
I pulled out my cell phone — only slightly damp, fortunately — and dialed.
Little more than 5 minutes later Dennis, who undoubtedly had better things to do than splash around in my front yard, showed up. Less than a minute after that the water stopped flowing. The silence was blissful.
The next day I summoned a plumber. When he got there I felt that sense of relief unique to situations when an expert arrives to handle a problem beyond your ability (and comprehension, come to that). I’m fairly certain that, given the choice between having a doctor to deal with my broken arm and a plumber to fix a broken faucet, I would pick the plumber. The arm would be more painful, sure. But with the arm I could at least sit down and throb. When water is puddling up around your house’s foundation the problem, although lacking in agony, seems more pressing just the same.
But my greater debt is to Dennis.
Unlike the plumber, he didn’t send me a bill.
But he might well have prevented my front yard from turning into a wetland.
And I think you’re supposed to get a permit for that.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.