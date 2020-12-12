There is the sort of historical site with paved paths and informative signs and generous parking lots, and there is the sort of historical site where you might end up needing a tetanus shot.
I prefer the latter.
And not only because I’m current on my inoculations.
I happened to visit one of each type of historical site, the pair separated by a single day and a handful of miles.
Both places are in Grant County but both, and one in particular, also have connections to Baker County.
Persuaded by the summery weather that persisted into the first weekend of October, we decided to take one final trip for the year with our tent trailer.
Our destination was the Dixie campground on the Malheur National Forest along Highway 26, about 55 miles southwest of Baker City.
I was skeptical, though, that that’s where we would end up sleeping.
It was the first weekend of deer season, an event that brings thousands of people to the hinterlands, and I expected that choice campsites such as Dixie, being close both to the highway and to vast expanses of public land which bucks frequent, would be claimed.
I needn’t have worried.
There was a handful of trailers at Dixie but about half the sites were vacant.
I’ve driven past the entrance to the campground probably a couple hundred times but this was my first encounter with the campground proper.
It’s quite a fetching setting. My wife, Lisa, and our kids, Olivia and Max, agreed that it was the most attractive of the 10 or so places we set up our trailer this year.
The campground, as forest campgrounds most generally are, is set among trees. But the forest at Dixie is denser than we’ve seen in most other places, with a scattering of mature tamaracks and lodgepoles (the former just starting to turn yellow during our stay) and an understory of adolescent trees that screened our site from the others. It felt as though we were alone in the deep woods. Except when a diesel pickup truck or four-wheeler rumbled by on the road.
We got to the campground on Saturday morning and after arranging the trailer we headed for Dixie Butte. A scrim of wildfire smoke smudged the horizon but the top of this Grant County landmark — at 7,592 feet the highest point between the Greenhorns and the Strawberry Mountains — is a worthwhile destination regardless.
After hiking to the top and tracking down a geocache that Max insisted we search for, we drove back to the highway to the Sumpter Valley Railroad Interpretive Site. It’s on the south side of Highway 26 just west of the Dixie Summit.
This is the first sort of historical site I mentioned. There’s ample parking — especially when nobody else is there, an absence that surprised me on such a fine day in a season that can be capricious, equally capable of pelting your face with snow flurries and sunshine that feels more of August than of October. The trail loop, which covers about 1 1/2 miles, is nearly flat, paved in places and well-tended gravel elsewhere.
The site, as its name suggests, aims to preserve the legacy of the Sumpter Valley Railroad, the famous Stump Dodger. The narrow-gauge line started in 1890 in Baker City, was extended to its namesake gold-mining town in 1896 and, in June 1910, reached its ultimate terminus in Prairie City, 80 miles from Baker City.
The Stump Dodger made its final run in 1947. But the section which the interpretive site, well, interprets, between Bates and Prairie City, was abandoned in 1933.
The Malheur National Forest, which built the site, did good work. It’s the ideal place for a traveler, fatigued by a long drive, to stop for a half hour. A series of signs give a brief, but interesting, overview of the history of this railroad that hauled tons of gold-bearing ore, tens of millions of board-feet of prime ponderosa pine timber, and until 1937 paying passengers, through the Blue Mountains.
The next morning we visited a much different historical site.
The Boulder Group mine, long abandoned, has a much more tenuous connection to Baker County than the Stump Dodger does.
But pretty much every mine in Eastern Oregon owes its founding, at least tangentially, to Henry Griffin’s discovery of placer gold on Oct. 23, 1861, in a gulch near what would become, a few years later, Baker City. Griffin’s find kicked off the region’s gold rush. Although in Grant County the more significant bit of panning was done at Canyon Creek less than a year later, in 1862.
The Boulder Group mine, which was never patented and so remains public land, is at the end of the sort of steep, rough road that always seems to lead to a mine (or a fire lookout, come to that). There are no signs. I parked off the road on a tilted piece of ground that included a water bar. As I maneuvered our Toyota it lurched so suddenly, and violently, that Max and Olivia looked at me as though they wondered whether I had forgotten how to operate a clutch.
It is a fascinating place, as abandoned mines tend to be. I was surprised that a couple of sections of iron tracks for an ore cart remain. I was even more surprised when, later that day back home, I read a state report that showed the Boulder Group wasn’t a significant mine. Indeed, the single report for the operation in the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries’ treasure trove of an online database states that there was no record of actual production of gold or other metals.
But surely the mine must have yielded something of value, to justify the laying of the rails as well as the construction of a cabin some distance up the west fork of Dads Creek.
The cabin is crumbling. Most of its roof lies in what was its single room.
The site is a mess. But such an interesting mess, a jumble of artifacts so numerous and so disparate, that it’s hard to focus on any individual piece.
I was trying to decipher the script on a flattened can of Maxwell House coffee — 12 cents — when my eye was distracted by a glass jar, its lid screwed on tightly, that was stuffed with Lipton’s tea bags.
Old mine sites like this one remind me of nothing so much as a museum that has been hit by a powerful storm, perhaps even a tornado, and then gone to nature, the erstwhile exhibits left wherever the storm winds lost their grip.
The mixture of detritus always confounds me.
Some is logical enough — a gas can, a metal bed frame so rusted you know that if you shook it you would spawn a shower of red-stained flakes.
But how to explain a small toy car?
Did one of the miners have a child who lived in this remote and rugged place?
Or did a different child, one who came here after the miners had left, set the toy down while examining the jetsam and, having been distracted as I was, forget to reclaim the car?
(I am childlike in many ways, including my preference for circus peanuts.)
As historical questions go it’s difficult to imagine one less important.
Certainly a child’s plaything, unlike, say, a narrow-gauge railroad, is unlikely to prompt the construction of an interpretive trail.
But I still wonder how that toy, which must be buried by snow for something like half the year, wound up where it is, and whether someone still has occasion to think of it, with the faint sadness of nostalgia.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.