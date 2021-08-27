I zipped the fleece jacket snug to my chin and still I shivered.
It was glorious.
I couldn’t recall, in that moment of joy, when I had last felt truly chilled.
The series of heat waves which had passed in the meantime had made the notion of donning a garment with long sleeves seem hazy, as ephemeral as a dream.
I had my blissful bout of goosebumps while standing on the beach near Bandon, buffeted by the breeze blowing off the Pacific.
Except breeze, though appropriately alliterative, is a poor choice in this context.
Breeze connotes a gentle zephyr that falls gently upon the face.
This wind careening off the foaming breakers slapped.
It stung.
It scoured.
The sand on this particular stretch of shoreline is more coarse than is typical in Oregon, and flung about by the gale it nipped my bare calves with a minor but constant pain, as though I were being stung simultaneously by a whole swarm of venomless wasps.
I suppose I have some sense of what it would be like to get trapped in a sandblasting machine.
But the slight unpleasantness of the high velocity sand didn’t dampen my joy at being outdoors without a sheen of sweat on my forehead.
The Pacific Ocean is the greatest natural air conditioner, more reliable even than the high mountains, which at times this summer have offered scant relief from the torrid doldrums of the valleys.
The Pacific, where it crashes ashore in Oregon, even in high summer rarely warms above 60 degrees; more typically the water measures in the low to mid 50s.
So long as the wind is blowing onshore — and so it does along the Oregon coast, with exceedingly rare exceptions — the air temperature along the beach, and usually for at least a few miles inland, almost certainly won’t surpass 70 degrees.
And generally, as on the day of my walk at Bandon, it’s comfortably below that.
Or uncomfortably, depending on how many layers you happen to bring and on the velocity of the wind.
Most summers — even ones less overbearing with their heat than the current version has been — I begin to daydream, as August begins, about strolling along the beach, the refreshing ocean wind feathering my hair.
This August, for the first time in two years, we managed to actually get some salty air into our lungs.
We spent more than half the week along the coast, covering almost the whole of Oregon’s embarrassing wealth of seacoast.
(A wealth which is not, however, exclusive to the wealthy; I am eternally grateful to Gov. Oswald West for preserving our state’s beaches as public, surely one of the greatest gifts any politician has ever bestowed on his constituents and on their offspring for generations to come.)
We ventured as far south as Gold Beach, where the Rogue River empties into the sea, and left Oregon by way of the Astoria Megler Bridge, across the Columbia into Washington.
We got the sand of several beaches between our toes (and on the carpeted floormats of our car, there to remain for eternity, beyond the power of any vacuum), and in every case the temperature was bracing.
Our kids, Olivia and Max, seemed immune. They generally shunned jackets as they splashed into the surf, Max, as is his wont, dousing himself up to the waist at a minimum. I waded into water a few inches deep occasionally and it had the same skin-contracting frigidity of an alpine brook, except more foamy.
And littered with the discarded shells of Dungeness crab, scraps of kelp and the transparent blobs of jellyfish remnants, all flotsam not usually found in mountain streams.
On our last day at the seaside (well, technically riverside, as the Astoria Megler Bridge, like Astoria itself, is a bit inland), I checked the car thermometer as we began our inland journey. It showed 62 degrees.
We hadn’t made it three miles before the temperature crept up to 70. And although it was already going on 7 o’clock in the evening, I knew the number would only continue to rise as we continued west, widening the distance from the Pacific’s beneficent chill.
When we entered Longview it was up to 84. We stopped at a convenience store to use the restroom and when I opened the car door the air, heavy and sultry, slunk in.
I knew that for the rest of our journey the air conditioner would run almost constantly, its effects welcome, to be sure, but also an ersatz version of a stroll on a beach.
The artificially cooled air issuing from the dashboard vents is effective.
But it lacks the aroma of the shore, that rich and unique mixture — fishy, earthy, tangy, but always, owing to its utter absence of energy-sapping heat, refreshing to body and soul.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.