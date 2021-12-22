When I read the word “worst” near the word “candy,” with only one other word separating the adjective from the noun, I had to look more closely.
I am but a puppet in the hands of the clever online marketing masters.
I am powerless to keep my eyes from straying to phrases such as “interactive candy map 2021” and “WORST Christmas candy.”
My fascination with reading about confections is exceeded only by my appetite for them.
(And frankly it’s not close, as a series of dentists in my wake, their hands possibly palsied from the incessant drilling, can attest.)
Outfits such as CandyStore.com obviously understand that their digital audience includes weak-willed people like me — people as easily entranced by certain words as a famished dog can be led along by a hunk of juicy steak dangled beneath its keen nose.
But I’m intrigued not only by references to sweets.
The CandyStore.com email, which landed in my inbox a few weeks ago, is also an example of what’s become ubiquitous in our age of constant information onslaughts.
This online purveyor of empty calories has compiled a survey which purports to compare the confectionery preferences of residents across our (artificially) fruited plains and (artificially dyed) purple mountains majesty.
I get at least a few similar emails every week.
These surveys, which cover a gamut of topics — recent examples include favorite board games and Christmas carols — are entertaining despite their lack of statistical legitimacy.
It’s hardly life-changing to know that, based on the responses from 11,000 CandyStore.com customers, that Oregon’s favorite Christmas candy is Reese’s peanut butter cup minis, while California’s is peppermint bark.
But this sort of thing makes for a pleasant diversion of a few minutes from more pressing subjects.
It’s certainly not something to take seriously.
After all, no rational person believes that there are so many bad candies that a top 10 list (or, rather, bottom 10) can be justified.
Other than the exceedingly rare product that includes either walnuts or pecans — which are about as appropriate in candy as a Big Mac is at a PETA convention — I struggle to think of any candy that I could fairly brand as bad.
To my tastebuds, candy is instead a spectrum ranging from acceptably tasty to downright spectacular.
Yet CandyStore.com insists on offering what it proclaims “The Definitive Ranking of Worst Christmas Holiday Candies.”
It seems to me unnecessary to address each of these scurrilous claims.
No. 4, for instance, Lifesavers Story Books, hardly need an obscure editor to defend their honor. Lifesavers are so perfectly rendered that it’s not been necessary to tinker with the recipe over so many decades.
And Peeps at No. 6?
I’ll concede that these delightfully chewy morsels are more evocative of Easter than of Christmas. But this in no way diminishes the sheer ecstasy of letting a properly aged Peep slowly dissolve in your mouth, the crystallized sugar coating forming a sweet blanket over your tongue (you need to expose Peeps to the air for a few days to transform their initial flaccid state to the ideal firmness).
But a couple of entries struck me as especially egregious.
The first, coming in at No. 9, is the chocolate orange.
This might be the most inexplicable member of the bottom 10.
Never mind the nearly universal affinity for chocolate, surely the greatest culinary achievement that relies on a bean.
What I particularly like about the chocolate orange is that it combines two satisfying activities — smashing something and eating chocolate.
Lastly, at No. 2 (and last year’s absolute worst Christmas candy, according to the survey) is the chocolate-covered cherry cordial.
Chocolate-covered cherries are not my favorite Christmas candy.
I doubt they’d even make my top 10, unless I was compiling my list while I was eating one.
But I will always have a special fondness for them because chocolate-covered cherries are my dad Alan’s favorite candy.
And not just at Christmas.
My dad is easy to shop for, no matter the season or occasion.
If you can’t think of anything else to give him, you can buy a box of cherry cordials and feel certain that he will be, if not necessarily surprised, then at least pleased by the gift.
But even when I set aside my bias for chocolate-covered cherries on behalf of my father, it seems to me passing strange that they would be among the most-disliked candies.
I understand that their texture is a trifle unusual — there is something a bit unsettling about that initial squirt of syrup when you crunch down, a glut of liquid that you don’t get with most other foods.
But otherwise, cordials are quite decadent even by the standards of candy, a rich mixture of the smooth sweetness of milk chocolate and the mild tartness of the cherry.
Touting these candies as the runner up on the “worst” list seems to me as sensible as replacing the peanuts in a Snickers with walnuts.
Which would be worthy at a minimum of a federal investigation, if not a special prosecutor.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
