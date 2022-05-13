Living as I do in a state that scarcely punishes people for carrying a couple hits of heroin or snorts of cocaine, I bristle at the notion that Oregonians, or anyone else, could ever be fined, even a token sum, for failing to vote.
I don’t begrudge a certain share of my tax dollars going to keep drugs, and the people who use, make and sell them, out of circulation.
I endorse actions that make it less likely that one of my children or grandchildren will happen upon somebody with a needle in his arm.
It seems to me passing strange, though, that we might also employ the force of government, even in a rather modest way, to cajole people to fill in their ballots.
It strikes me as not at all implausible that with compulsory voting we might end up electing more people with loony ideas such as not punishing people who use heroin or cocaine.
Although to be fair to politicians, it was Oregon’s voters, not their elected representatives, who passed Measure 110 in November 2020, making the possession of small amounts of many dangerous drugs a minor misdeed roughly equivalent to topping the speed limit by 5 mph.
And that was an election when 21.5% of the state’s electorate didn’t fill in all the little bubbles — or, probably, any of them.
I shudder to imagine what sorts of hijinks my fellow Oregonians might get up to if all of them were forced to send their completed ballots back.
The concept of mandatory voting is probably pretty farfetched, I’ll concede. There is no current proposal for such a requirement.
Americans don’t cotton to being bossed around, an aversion to authority we have demonstrated in a variety of ways over the centuries.
From rebels tossing Tory tea into the sea, to tattooed ruffians riding motorcycles without donning helmets, we have flexed our independence through the decades.
But I recently came across an editorial in another newspaper that kicked around the idea of requiring eligible Americans to vote.
The impetus was a new book: “100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting,” by E.J. Dionne, a longtime columnist for The Washington Post, and Miles Rapaport, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and former secretary of state in Connecticut.
Among their arguments is that with limited voter participation, electoral results don’t fully represent the population.
This is true enough.
But I’m not convinced this is a bad thing.
The implication, it seems to me, is that if the population were fully represented in elections — by way of requiring people to vote and issuing a fine of, say, $20 or less to those who don’t — that we’d end up picking better people. Or at any rate people who feel bound to try to represent their constituents more evenly so as to get reelected. Which is one trait we can surely count on when it comes to politicians.
I’m by no means sure that would be the case.
Frankly I’d rather that voters be compelled not by their government but by their conscience.
I’d even prefer voters whose motivations are based on some predilection that I might find perplexing — choosing Republican candidates based on who vows most vociferously to to protect our children from pedophile illegal immigrants peddling critical race theory, for instance, or picking Democrats who vow to protect our children from an even worse threat.
Donald Trump, for instance.
People who vote only to avoid a $20 fine, by contrast, are more likely, I think, to treat the ballot like a multiple choice test on a subject about which they know nothing.
They’ll just guess.
Or choose the candidate whose name is shared with a favorite uncle or who levels the most piquant insults against her opponent.
Or some equally inane reason which has nothing to do with creating a more informed and engaged electorate, which I have no doubt is Dionne’s and Rapaport’s goal.
Although no state mandates voting, Oregon’s motor voter law is at least tangentially related to this topic.
The law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2016, aims to add to the voting rolls eligible people who visit the DMV. The law achieves this in a rather clever way, but one which also illustrates the absurdity of the concept.
People who show up to renew their driver’s license or conduct some other transaction will, if they’re not already registered to vote, receive a notice by mail later. To avoid being registered as a voter, the person has to reply to the letter. Those who don’t automatically are registered.
This reminds me of nothing so much as the online marketers who offer you a great deal on some sort of subscription and let you sign up with one click of the mouse, but then make it about as difficult to get out of the deal as it is to hack into the Pentagon’s mainframes.
But the motor voter law has proved to be an effective way to add digits to the state’s voter rolls.
Which is hardly surprising.
People who haven’t already taken the simple steps needed to register to vote have already demonstrated the lackadaisical attitude so sought after by the crafters of Oregon’s “motor voter” law.
We ought not be surprised that most of these people simply accept their newly minted voter status — presuming, of course, that they even read the notice, a presumption I’m not comfortable making.
To return to the concept of mandatory voting, I’m mystified as to why anyone would think it wise to ensure that such people, who obviously have no interest in electoral matters and likely little knowledge about it, cast their ballots.
During the first nine months the motor voter law was in effect, Baker County added 1,286 voters, and 972 of those were registered through the law.
Moreover — and this is hardly shocking — the vast majority of those 972 — 880 — accepted being enrolled as nonaffiliated voters, which all “motor voters” are unless they choose a different affiliation.
Which requires action, something that group has demonstrated a distinct lack of aptitude for.
Perhaps the more telling statistic, though, is statewide voter turnout in presidential elections, when turnout almost always peaks.
In 2016, when the motor voter law was new, Oregon voter turnout was 80.3%.
Four years later, with Trump again on the ballot and Oregon having added almost 400,000 new voters, primarily through motor voter, turnout dropped to 78.5%.
Compelling Oregonians to become registered voters obviously doesn’t entice most of them to actually use their franchise.
This suggests to me that taking the much more dramatic step of forcing people to cast their ballot will not redound to our country’s benefit. It might well have unintended and unpleasant consequences.
Universal access to suffrage is not merely desirable but is, I think, a precondition to being the equitable society that America strives to be.
But universal voting is quite another matter.
If you grew up or have lived in a house with lots of children, imagine if everyone had an equal say in deciding the dinner menu.
Now I have no particular objection to Twinkies as an appetizer, chocolate bars as the main course and Pepsi as an aperitif.
But I also think America has enough cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity as it is.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
