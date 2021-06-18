The boy and his dog, that classic pair of pals, made for the sort of scene that I suspect would have pleased Norman Rockwell’s eye and perhaps prompted him to daub at his palette.
I saw them while I was walking along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
It was the first day of June, but the air had the sullen, oppressive weight of August. We have nothing like the humidity of the South, of course, but when the temperature nears 90, even the driest air feels to my limbs a trifle thicker, as though it’s actively trying to impede my progress.
The Powder River was running a bit murky from snowmelt and I’m sure the water was chilly, but I could smell the river and already it bore the slightly dank and swampy scent of water in high summer.
Only the distant Wallowas, still predominantly white, betrayed the season.
I saw the dog first.
I couldn’t name the breed — I am not now, nor have I ever been, a member of the American Kennel Club — but it was a big and sturdy dog. I had a sense of a retriever, anyway, the kind of dog that plunges into ice-fringed ponds to bring back a mallard or a goose.
Its fur was either dark brown or black — I don’t know for certain because the dog was paddling in the river and the water, as it does, had turned the dog’s coat into a uniform and sodden shade.
The dog seemed to be enjoying its swim in the way peculiar to the species, although of course certain dogs seem to enjoy pretty much every activity. Which is a fine way for anything to be, regardless of species.
A few seconds later I noticed the boy standing on the river bank, near where the dog was swimming.
I didn’t pause — I always assume that people don’t appreciate being stared at by strangers — but I suspect the boy was tossing a stick and the dog was retrieving it.
This is the greatest of games, elegant in its simplicity, requiring no expensive accoutrements.
Nothing else, it seems to me, better captures the essence of the relationship between child and dog, the eternal desire that all good dogs have to please people.
The one other detail I gleaned from my glance marred the nostalgia, but it was the slightest smudge, indeed more interesting than disappointing.
The boy was clutching an object that you won’t find in any Rockwell painting.
A smartphone.
This is hardly surprising, of course.
Phones are ubiquitous among pretty much every age group save toddlers and newborns.
As I continued my walk, leaving the river and plodding toward the westering sun, I pondered the scene.
And it struck me that what I had seen was merely the modern incarnation of a situation familiar over the span of many generations. The only difference was the sophistication of the technology involved.
If I had come across a boy and his dog beside the Powder a century ago all might have been the same except the boy would have a Kodak Brownie to preserve the occasion — a camera that, with its film requiring developing, demands a level of patience that has all but disappeared in our era of instantaneous views on a color, high-definition screen.
(I omit here such obvious changes as clothing. Boys didn’t wear sneakers in 1921. At least not sneakers which are festooned with eye-watering garish colors and were assembled in a factory several thousand miles away.)
Had I made my walk during the 1970s the boy might have carried a Polaroid — rudimentary by smartphone standards, certainly, but capable of delivering nearly instant gratification.
He might have run home to hand his parents a couple of glossy prints rather than scroll through a series of digital images, but the essence is the same.
I find this rather comforting.
It is easy — indeed, it can seem unavoidable — to be overwhelmed by the pace of events nowadays, to feel a trifle queasy, as though you had just finished a carnival ride that was a bit more boisterous than you, and your stomach, expected.
I enjoy coming across a situation that defies this notion.
It is good to remember that a boy can still be content to hang around with his dog, to throw a stick and to know that it will be returned, slippery with slobber but as real as rivers and other things which are not made of pixels.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.