There’s a certain majesty to a forest in the wake of a soaking rain — the jewels of water clinging to the ponderosa pine needles, the fresh scent of damp bark, the discarded diaper molding among the pinegrass.
Coming across that last, as I did on a recent hike in the woods near Phillips Reservoir, was about as jarring as its appearance in the previous sentence, fouling the conclusion to a list of pleasant things.
It’s rather like following a fine meal with an aperitif of stagnant pondwater.
Distasteful.
Ponds, of course, have no control over their circumstances, or the quality of their water.
But diapers, as a rule, mar otherwise sylvan scenes solely as a result of human sloth.
Adult sloth, specifically, as infants can hardly be held responsible for the disposal of the garments they soil.
I initially mistook this particular diaper for a scrap of paper.
But only when I walked closer did I see the colored design on the white background.
(I’ve never quite understood why disposable diapers are festooned with cartoon characters and the like. I doubt the wearer appreciates the decoration. Cloth diapers, by contrast, typically are plain.)
The diaper, which had swollen as they do when saturated (albeit from the outside in this case rather than the other way round as is more typical), was 15 feet or so off the road. The route is blocked to full-size rigs by a tank trap, but the parallel tracks, mainly devoid of grass, show that ATVs still go this way occasionally.
Littering fascinates me.
I mean intentional littering, rather than, say, a candy bar wrapper or other flimsy thing that can waft out of a car window without the driver noticing.
Quite often it seems to me that it requires more effort to litter than to not. This is especially so when the litterer was in a vehicle, which generally has enough room to temporarily accommodate the sorts of items that people typically toss out.
I understand, of course, that diapers — particularly those which have served their purpose — are not welcome accessories in a rig.
But even if the diaper I found had been especially, well, aromatic — I wasn’t inclined to investigate the matter to that degree of detail — this hardly absolves the person who heaved it off the road.
I suppose I’m not exactly the antidote to irresponsibility, as I left the diaper lay. But I had just started hiking and, lacking even a backpack, I didn’t much fancy carrying the thing around for the next hour or so, tossing it from hand to hand occasionally, like a cornhole bag, to evenly divide the grime.
Diapers, or so my research indicates, are a much more durable item than their ephemeral purpose might suggest.
Which means the thing probably will still be there when the first snow falls (and what a blessedly cold relief that will be after the summer we’re slogging through).
We saw a handful of potential Christmas tree candidates on our walk so we might get back that way.
If I remember — a dubious prospect at best — I might bring a sack along in case the diaper remains.
I’ll have gloves anyway.
———
My cell phone rang the other day and as I grabbed it off the table beside my bed I noticed something that I’ve seen hundreds of times but that seemed, in that instant, utterly new.
The green symbol on the screen, denoting that the phone was performing the most prosaic of its many functions, is a shape familiar to anyone born before, say, 1990.
It’s the curve, sort of a sideways “U,” with slightly bulbous ends.
This of course represents the receiver of an old-fashioned telephone. The kind that occupied tens of millions of American homes, a stout chunk of bakelight that could serve as an effective blunt object if a burglar were on the premises or a nail’s head protruded from a wall and a hammer wasn’t at hand.
We had a few such phones in my childhood home, rendered, so far as I can recall, in the hideous earthtones of puce and orange that were, for reasons beyond my comprehension, considered fashionable in the 1960s and ’70s.
(I myself came along in 1970, so my retinas were exposed to all manner of unsightly shades slathered on objects ranging from refrigerators to linoleum.)
I can scarcely think of a piece of technology that has been so thoroughly rendered obsolete as the dial phone.
Although we listen to music nowadays in digital form, with thousands of songs stored on a device smaller than a credit card, the difference in that medium is still not so great as with phones. The handheld transistor radios that dominated the market prior to Sony’s Walkman weren’t exactly behemoths, after all, even if they were wholly analog. They were cordless, too, just like an mp3 player.
The modern smartphone and the dial phone, by contrast, can’t even fairly be described as cousins.
Indeed, the sole function of an old phone is the one that most smartphone owners use rarely if at all — speaking to another person.
Yet cellphones continue to depict that function by way of a symbol that, to a child, must not be so immediately recognizable as it is to me.
I wonder how many years will pass before the shape of a phone will become so foreign to young eyes that the makers of cellphones and other devices which make and receive calls will need to find a replacement.
Perhaps not many years at all.
The designers ought to get started on the task now. Otherwise that once-ubiquitous symbol might became as useless as trying to show drivers where to park by way of signs depicting buggy whips.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
