I stepped as gently as I could into the dust, but even so I fancied that after a few strides I could feel every fine particle sifting through my socks and latching to the hairs on my lower legs.
It was, I thought, the way a doughnut must feel, presuming of course that pastries are capable of feelings, when the baker pours on the powdered sugar.
Except powdered sugar is sweet.
It is not, generally speaking, speckled with bits of dried cattle dung.
Nor does it create cloying clouds that linger in the air for a couple minutes after anything larger than a caterpillar touches it.
Dust, of course, is a common component of late summer in our arid land.
But this has been anything but a common summer.
It arrived late but has more than compensated for its tardiness, bringing nearly incessant heat since the second week of July and, except for some isolated thunderstorms, little rain to keep disturbed soil from turning into the consistency of talcum powder.
Less than an inch of rain has fallen at the Baker City Airport over the past 100 days.
Even before I had two recent unpleasant encounters with dust, on successive days, I had exhausted my patience with the persistent heat.
I had tired of reading the musings of meteorologists from the National Weather Service, deducing from their complex computer models that the high pressure ridge responsible for the torrid temperatures would not budge for the foreseeable future.
That ridge — an area where the air is descending, which warms it through compression — typically centers during the summer around the Four Corners region of the Southwest. The ridge occasionally bulges a bit to the northwest, a shift responsible for most of our local heat waves.
This summer, though, the ridge, once it barged into our region back in July, has been reluctant to leave. And when the ridge was shoved back to the desert, inevitably it would, after a day or two, slink back, a process meteorologists call “retrograding.”
It is a term I have come to loathe, the weather equivalent of “incorrect password” or “check engine.”
But although I detest seeing a weekly forecast that is lousy with two-digit numerals starting with “9,” I hadn’t realized quite how awful the dust is until my wife, Lisa, and I decided to hike the trail to Killamacue Lake, in the Elkhorns west of Haines.
This became immediately obvious where the road goes from gravel to what cartographers sometimes describe, with a fine ear for euphemism, as “native surface.”
The dust was so deep that it covered, or at least partially concealed, most of the rocks that make the Rock Creek Road so aptly named.
I could feel the FJ Cruiser’s tires wallow as they clawed for traction, the sensation all but identical to driving through several inches of half-congealed slush.
The dust cloud in our wake, even at 10 mph, was apocalyptic.
To be fair, I can’t cast all blame on the weather.
Loggers have been working on a parcel of private property near the Killamacue trailhead, and the road has both been graded and undoubtedly traveled frequently this summer by large, heavy machines with metal tracks.
The soil is helpless under such pressure.
The trail itself was untouched. But a short section of the road leading to the trailhead — maybe 200 yards — is within the private parcel, and the bulldozers had been busy. Lisa and I tried to skirt what seemed to be the deepest dust, but this was futile. A couple times, when I looked down, my shoes had all but disappeared. I was reminded of the fears some scientists had about the surface of the moon — that Apollo spacecraft would sink out of sight in the lunar dust when they tried to land — until Neil Armstrong’s boot proved them wrong.
A day later, on Sept. 4, I went for a solo hike on a network of much less-traveled roads on the west side of Black Mountain, above Phillips Reservoir. There was no logging going on. And I saw only a few tracks from 4-wheelers, as well as cattle.
Yet the dust in places was nearly as deep as along the Rock Creek Road.
I had scarcely walked out of sight of where I parked the rig when my toes took on the unpleasantly dry and gritty sensation, as though I were walking barefoot.
I never saw, or even heard, cattle.
But I knew they had preceded me from the dust that lingered, acrid and bitter in my nostrils. The pleasant scent of sun-baked conifer trees was muted.
Summer must eventually give way, of course. The nights of late have been cool, the heat slower to settle in and quicker to retreat as the sun dips behind the Elkhorns.
But that high pressure ridge, though it has weakened a bit over the past few days, has flaunted its obstinacy and is not to be trusted.
I don’t know that I’ll feel absolute relief until I awaken to the first fall of snow. Winter brings its own annoyances, to be sure, with its puddles of slush. But boots can be dried.
Dust is already dry. And its cousin, mud, is hardly an improvement.
