I watched in my rear-view mirror as the steel gray Oregon State Police car pulled a U-turn on Auburn Avenue and started heading toward me.
The lights on the patrol car’s roof began to flash.
My pulse kicked into a higher gear even as my right hand shifted the transmission in my Mazda to a lower one.
I turned onto Ninth Street just west of the railroad tracks, pulled to the side of the gravel road, turned off the engine and awaited my fate.
My luck in such situations has been universally bad.
(So has my discretion, it scarcely needs to be said, given that there’s rarely any valid defense against a minor traffic infraction.)
Every time I’ve been detained by an officer, I’ve driven away not with a warning, either of the verbal or written variety, but rather with a ticket on which a dollar amount had been scrawled.
I expected this encounter would end in the same ignominious way.
I knew I had been driving faster than 25 mph, which is the posted limit on the stretch of Auburn west of the tracks.
I could hardly plead ignorance (a tactic which in any case has never spared me a summons in the past) since I drive the street at least four times most days, and half a dozen or more relatively often.
The speed limit sign is quite conspicuous, with nary a stray tree branch to conceal it.
I was driving back to work after lunch. It occurred to me, as I sat there waiting for the trooper to arrive, that I had been stuck in that mental stupor peculiar to the immediate post-lunch period — hunger satiated, and fixated on the tasks that would occupy my afternoon.
It’s not that I was distracted, per se — I’m confident that I was quite capable of taking evasive action had a pedestrian sprinted onto the street from a side street or a pickup truck wandered into my lane.
I had, rather, succumbed to the insidious sensation that masks speed, that makes 35 feel identical to 25.
Given my history with traffic laws, I was resigned to accepting my ticket.
I figured I deserved it — but not only because I was exceeding the limit.
I live along that section of Auburn and I frequently mutter expletives to myself — or whoever is unfortunate to be within range of my wrath — when a vehicle rolls by my house at an obviously extralegal speed.
Sometimes I can tell this because I’m in the yard or the driveway and I actually see the offending car race by. I don’t have any special skill at estimated vehicle speeds, to be sure. But 25 mph is a modest velocity, and if a car is whizzing by at, say, 40, you don’t need keen senses to gauge the discrepancy.
Other times I’m indoors and it’s the sound that betrays the speeder.
(I acknowledge that irresponsible muffler maintenance can, through sheer volume, mislead the listener about how fast a car is going. But the Doppler effect is awfully convincing no matter how obnoxious an exhaust system happens to be.)
I have a personal stake in the traffic on Auburn, to be sure.
My wife’s parents live directly across the street from our house, and my daughter, Olivia, and son, Max, have walked across the street hundreds of times, from their first tentative steps, grasping the hand of a parent or grandparent, to now, when they both get across the pavement with an alacrity and smoothness that my decrepit joints have been unable to manage at least since the Obama administration.
Yet I still worry, the perpetual plague of parenthood.
In that horrific mental cinema that plays occasionally for every parent, in terrible Technicolor and organ-rearranging Dolby surround sound, I imagine a car careening around the curve where Auburn gives onto 17th Street at the moment that one of my kids is uniquely vulnerable.
All of which is to say that among all drivers, few have more compelling reasons than I do to go light on the gas pedal on that section of Auburn.
The trooper suggested, pleasant but firm, that I seemed to be in a bit of a hurry.
I allowed as how that was true.
I was humble and contrite. I threw in what I thought was a dollop of convincing sheepishness — convincing because it wasn’t at all contrived.
Then, shockingly, he admonished me to be more careful and walked away.
No crisp sheet of paper exchanged hands.
Lacking any documentation of the event I can’t say exactly when it happened. But it’s been at least a couple months.
Yet the episode still seems to me fresh.
And more important, its main effect persists. Whenever I pull onto Auburn, but especially so when I’m driving to work after lunch, I watch my speedometer more intently than usual. When the white needle nears the line halfway between those denoting 20 and 30, my foot eases off the accelerator.
I’m glad the trooper didn’t give me a ticket, of course.
But I’m even more grateful that he stopped me, and obliterated my complacency more effectively than anything short of an actual collision could have done.
In this case, at least, a warning worked.
