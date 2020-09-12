I’ve written dozens of stories over the years about wildfires but until one moment, just before dawn on a recent morning, the topic seemed to me professional rather than personal.
Then I rolled out of bed on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
(Almost literally; I am no longer limber enough to exit a bed with anything resembling grace. The daily maneuver would be more correctly described as a barely controlled fall.)
I checked my cellphone.
After perusing the weather forecast and my email I pulled up Facebook (which ought to give you an idea of where social media ranks among my priorities).
The first thing I saw was a post from Alison DeRenzo, the younger of my two sisters.
The post was accompanied by a horrific photograph showing the entire sky glowing a dull red-orange, like something you might see inside a foundry were you so reckless as to thrust your head inside.
Alison’s husband, Jonathan, had taken the photograph.
Still a trifle groggy, a condition that usually lingers at least until I’ve gotten through half of my first mug of coffee, I couldn’t make sense of this. I had no reason to believe my brother-in-law would be anywhere near what was obviously a major wildfire.
But as I swiped my finger down the screen and read further, I realized that Jonathan had taken the picture while standing in the front yard of his home in Mill City.
This deepened my sense of confusion and unease.
Mill City, a town of about 1,900 in the North Santiam River canyon 30 miles east of Salem, is also where my parents live.
Something awful had happened while I slept.
The rest of that day was the sort of experience people often describe later as having passed in a “blur.”
It is an apt metaphor.
The word blur conveys the way that the onslaught of information can leave you befuddled, as though you had just ridden a particularly contorted rollercoaster, or stepped from a vessel that has plied rough seas.
These days, of course, the data generally arrive in the form of texts and Facebook posts rather than by phone.
But having grown up when phones were still tethered by a springy coil of vinyl-coated cable, my first inclination was to call rather than text.
My dad answered his cell and said he and my mom were sitting in their car in a parking lot in Stayton.
That’s the town, between Mill City and Salem, where I lived until I was 18 and went off to college.
They told me they had fled late the previous night.
They feared for their home, which stands on the south bank of the North Santiam River.
The outlook was even more dire for Alison and Jonathan’s house. It lacks the fireproof barrier of a major river on one side. And when Jonathan, who works for Mill City’s public works department, had evacuated early that morning, homes on the next block were engulfed.
I went to work, where I struggled to focus on the screen in front of me and the words I was typing or reading.
I had heretofore understood, in the dim and unimportant way that a person understands the world’s real but rare dangers, that Mill City, lying in a relatively narrow canyon with Douglas-fir forests in places crowding the highway that parallels the river, was potentially at risk from wildfire.
But the threat seemed to me remote.
The forests of the Cascade foothills are quite different, fire wise, from much of the Blue Mountains. The Cascade forests don’t burn often. And the conflagrations that destroyed hundreds of homes this week, from near Portland to the California border, are without precedent in Oregon.
My parents’ home survived. So did my sister’s.
But a century-old home several miles east of Mill City, the home where my other sister, Julie Pennick, and her family lived for several years, and where her husband, Bill, died suddenly at age 41 in 2015, did not.
Many landmarks from my childhood were also destroyed. A cafe in Detroit where I once had breakfast with my grandpa, who died when I was 9. A meat market in Mehama that packaged the hamburger I still remember, stacked in rows of white butcher-papered chunks in the freezer in our garage. Homes and businesses I have driven past dozens, no hundreds, of times.
I have seen firsthand how flames can transform familiar forests, have hiked among the black skeletons.
But I have not had this experience when the remnants aren’t charred trees but the concrete foundations of homes, the ashy detritus of so many dreams.
I hope to make the drive west this fall to see. It is a prospect that both fascinates and repels.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
