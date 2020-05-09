As I stroll through Baker City neighborhoods most afternoons, pondering this improbable pandemic, my thoughts have also been straying just lately into the distant past.
Distant as in 156 years ago.
This is Gary Dielman’s fault.
Not that I’m blaming him.
I am in fact grateful to Dielman, the longtime Baker County historian, for giving me such a fine reason to think of things other than the coronavirus during my daily amblings.
His recent five-part series published in the Baker City Herald chronicles the 1864 survey of the swath of land that would soon thereafter comprise Baker City and its environs.
It’s not unusual, of course, to wonder what a settled place looked like before it was, well, settled.
But Gary, in his customarily thorough and compelling fashion, has given us a view, virtual though it must be, of our town in its infancy that is a keener view than I would have believed possible.
This is due in part to the map the surveyors drew — a map that also captivated Gary and prompted him to research and write the story behind it.
This fascinating hand-drawn map shows us how much has changed in a century and a half — the Powder River, for instance, meandered through the townsite in 1864, most notably flowing nearly due east for about three-quarters of a mile, from the future site of the Baker Hotel along the northern foot of Spring Garden Hill. Today the river is confined by rock riprap to a relatively straight north-south channel through town.
But the map also illustrates how the wagon trails of the 19th century correspond to today’s streets, in some cases nearly identically. In other places these trails of yore have been obliterated by streets and yards and alleys.
But although I’ve long been a cartography buff, it wasn’t the map, but rather Gary’s accompanying prose, that most intrigued me — and has especially enlightened my afternoon walks.
His research turned up the General Land Office’s spring 1863 contract with Timothy Davenport to survey the exterior borders of the 36-square-mile township that includes Baker City.
The next year, surveyors David P. Thompson and Daniel Chaplin received a contract to survey that township in detail, mapping all 36 of its one-square-mile sections.
The pair, with assistants Z.S. Dotson, James K. Stricklin and A.J. Stricklin, covered almost 100 miles on foot while performing the survey from May 13 to May 18, 1864.
These are the sorts of details that elevate purely academic history, interesting though it might be, to something more immersive.
A map is impersonal.
But as I walk through town I’m thinking not of a map but of those five men whose boots strode across this land so long ago.
Thanks to Gary’s diligent research I know the surveyors’ names. This personalizes them and makes it easier for me to imagine those May days in the penultimate year of the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln was still alive and Oregon had been a state for scarcely more than 5 years.
Most obviously I ponder the vast differences between what the surveyors saw then, and what I see now.
The place they were measuring was essentially as it had been for centuries, the evidence of human presence light on the land — a handful of wagon trails, a quartet of log cabins, two cultivated fields.
There must have been far fewer trees, since the concept of the “shade tree” necessarily involves long-term residents who value cool shadows. Other than the willows and other natives crowding the Powder River’s banks, and perhaps an occasional juniper or ponderosa pine, the dominant flora likely comprised grass and shrubs. The surveyors do mention areas with good grass — the 1860s equivalent to a modern website telling travelers where they can buy gasoline.
Yet I think too of how familiar some of the things they saw would seem to me today. I imagine the surveyors taking a break for lunch — probably they called the midday meal “dinner” — and gazing west at the Elkhorns and northeast to the Wallowas, both ranges still smothered in snow even as the blossoms of spring perfumed the valley. These peaks, their lives measured in the millions of years against our comparatively puny centuries, are in effect eternal.
I wonder what they talked about. I suppose surveying is a tedious task, but amid the repetitive reciting of numbers and the clanking of the measuring chain I’d like to think these five men, as workers are wont to do, chatted about other matters. Maybe they kicked around the latest Civil War battles. The Battle of the Wilderness was fought from May 5-7, but I doubt, given the placid pace that news got around in those days, that surveyors in the wilds of eastern Oregon would yet have heard about the latest fighting in Virginia.
I’m curious about whether anyone saw the surveyors during their work, whether they had any conversations except among themselves.
They were at work for six days. This seems to me enough time to make it likely that someone living in one of the cabins, or a miner traveling from Auburn to Walla Walla for supplies, would have come across the surveyors and inquired about what they were up to.
Although the surveyors’ efforts persist — the straight lines they surveyed still feature on even the newest, computer-designed map — the physical traces of their work must have long since disappeared.
And still I wonder whether even now, more than a century and a half later, there might yet be a patch of ground somewhere in Baker City that has escaped the bulldozer’s blade and the asphalt spreader and the homeowner’s shovel or gardening hoe.
Probably not.
What’s pretty certain, though, is that occasionally, while I’m touring town, my foot lands on the very spot where one of those surveyors stood, only the layer of concrete or blacktop — and 164 years — standing between us.
I find this mesmerizing, to ponder the vagaries of experience that brought the two of us, forever strangers, to one tiny plot on a great planet.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
