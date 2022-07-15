The words “bear” and “golf course” clang in the ears when crammed into the same sentence.
The combination is not quite so jarring, certainly, as, say, “cougar” and “bath tub.”
Or “king cobra” and “bedroom closet.”
Still and all, bears are not commonly associated with golf.
Birdies, sure.
Even the occasional eagle.
But you needn’t be a duffer like me to get a hitch in your backswing if a furry figure barrels across the fairway in that uniquely ursine gait, simultaneously clumsy and efficient.
I was lining up a convoluted sentence rather than a tricky par putt when I heard the word “bear” on the police scanner.
I was in my office on Sunday morning, July 3, a little before 8 o’clock, working on a few matters I didn’t want to have to start afresh on the coming holiday.
(Newspapers, alas, as a rule eschew the governmental approach to days off.)
From what I could gather, based on the scanner chatter and a Facebook post (the nearly inevitable modern version of the conversations that used to be lobbed back and forth over a backyard fence), a bear, fresh off its tour of Quail Ridge Golf Course, had ambled down the hill to Foothill Drive.
This sounded considerably more interesting than what I was engaged in.
(What that was I don’t recall, which suggests that even something less intriguing than a bear on a city street likely would have lured me from my desk.)
I was just starting to twist the key to lock the door when I remembered to grab the telephoto lens for the camera.
I didn’t expect to have a chance to get especially close to a bear.
Nor did I want one.
When I turned off Indiana Avenue onto the north end of Foothill and rounded the corner I saw the flashing lights from several police cars. I parked a couple blocks away and walked south.
The bear, a yearling male, had already sought refuge in the place that bears often do — up a tree.
A birch tree, specifically, one of a pair growing between two apartment buildings on the east side of Foothill.
I stood directly across the street and started chatting with Julie Bouchard, who lives on the west side of Foothill, and her daughter-in-law, Megan Cloyd, who grew up in Baker City and was visiting for the holiday weekend.
Bouchard told me how she had just let out of the house her dog and Cloyd’s two black Labs when she heard someone up on the golf course yelling about a bear.
Not long after, she saw the bruin gamboling through a field next to her home.
I took a bunch of photos of the bear.
And since the animal seemed uninterested in coming down — the one time it moved in that direction a flurry of yells from the police officers on the ground quickly convinced the bear that its elevated perch was safer by comparison — I talked with Baker City Police officer Lance Woodward, who was directing traffic.
For the next two hours or so, while everyone waited for Brian Ratliff, a local wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, to arrive with his tranquilizer dart gun and bear cage, I felt rather like I had been invited to a neighborhood block party.
There was, at any rate, a certain festive atmosphere there along Foothill on a mild and mainly sunny morning.
Also the sort of camaraderie that can ferment so rapidly in circumstances when a group of people are brought together by an event none of them could have conceivably expected, but which is generally benign.
Benign for the people, at any rate.
Several of the spectators I talked with, however, were concerned about whether the bear would survive.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash announced that the plan was to tranquilize, not kill, the bear — information that those gathered in the street and in adjacent yards endorsed with enthusiasm, even among some spectators who talked about hunting bears in years past.
(Bears which, obviously, did not roam city streets.)
The operation didn’t proceed perfectly, to be sure.
After Ratliff darted the bear, the animal, rather than tumbling to the ground, climbed several feet higher in the tree before nodding off.
When it became clear that gravity wasn’t sufficient to bring the bear down, Jeff Smith, who owns J2K Excavating and lives on Foothill, volunteered to drive his bucket lift down the street and make it available for the rescue.
Ratliff and Ash, along with Noodle Perkins, Baker County roadmaster, stepped onto the lift. Perkins maneuvered the platform to a point where Ratliff could get hold of the bear. A few minutes later the bruin, still snoozing in its chemically-induced stupor, was inside the cage and en route to the Eagle Creek area.
Ratliff said the bear was fully alert by noon, less than two hours after being tranquilized. The animal bounded out of the cage and, I expect, is at this moment acquainting itself with its new surroundings.
I had fun that morning.
I don’t always have the chance to watch a news event happen. It is the most granular sort of reporting, and also sort of old-fashioned, standing in a yard and chatting with neighbors.
Technology, as it almost always does, intruded. Between scribbling in my notebook and taking photos I was also tapping a Facebook post on my phone, something that as recently as 20 years ago would have seemed preposterous.
It was in the end a good story — not least because it had the happy ending that most people appreciate.
I enjoyed watching police and a biologist and an equipment operator demonstrate their skills in an unusual situation. Also a very public one, an arena especially rare for Ratliff, who typically works not before a suburban audience but in the remote places where bears and other wildlife spend most of their time.
The round of applause that swept through the audience as Ratliff guided the bear into the cage seemed to me utterly uncontrived, and wholly appropriate.
I walked back to my car feeling that peculiar compulsion to quickly tell the story I had just witnessed, while the details were fresh and easy to recall.
Words, like dairy products, are perishable and can, if left too long, become unpalatable.
I had as well a renewed appreciation for living in a place where such tales are there to be told — tales of bears and birch trees and biologists, of people who might shoot a bear in the woods if they have a tag, but who want only to see a bruin survive when it goes astray and ends up in a place where bears ought not to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.