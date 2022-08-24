Baker City has been festooned with detour signs this summer to an unprecedented level.
Barricades blocking sidewalks at intersections have been pretty conspicuous, too.
But although this months-long project to build or improve curb ramps, which started in the spring and is projected to continue into November, has undoubtedly frustrated many of us at times, the city will be a better place for it.
This $11.8 million effort, through the Oregon Department of Transportation and contractor Wildish Standard Paving Co. of Eugene, is making several dozen intersections compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. ODOT started the project, which includes 25,000 ramps statewide, after receiving a formal complaint from the Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living.
State officials agreed to improve ramps along state highways. That includes sections of highway that are also city streets. In Baker City the list includes sections of 10th, Broadway, Main, Campbell and Elm streets, as well as Dewey Avenue.
The project is about two-thirds finished, according to ODOT.
The benefits are obvious. The new or improved curb ramps make it much easier, and in some cases possible for the first time, for people in wheelchairs to navigate sidewalks. The upgrades are a boon to pedestrians as well. The contractor has replaced sections of sidewalk as well as building the ramps.
This is the sort of project the city on its own could never afford to undertake — particularly in a single year.
It’s gratifying to see such rapid, and tangible, results from the expenditure of public dollars. Better still, these benefits will continue to enrich the city for decades.
But no one will be sorry to see the detour signs or barricades leave.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
