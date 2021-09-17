Baker County prevailed in the lawsuit it filed more than two years ago to restore public access to a gated road near Lookout Mountain.
But it wasn’t an inexpensive victory.
The settlement approved Wednesday, Sept. 15 requires the county to pay $125,000 to Todd Longgood, who owns the property through which the upper Connor Creek Road runs. In exchange, the county gained a “permanent undisputed right of way” for that section of road, which has been blocked by a gate for about four years.
The county certainly doesn’t want to set a precedent that encourages landowners to block roads in hopes of getting a publicly funded windfall.
But based on the limited evidence the county had that the road across Longgood’s property was previously public — and the ample evidence that Longgood’s attorney amassed showing that the road was built after the property was transferred from public to private ownership — the county was not likely to win had the lawsuit gone to trial this October, as scheduled.
In this case it seems that the only way commissioners could regain public access on the road was to pay.
This lawsuit — and the pending suit regarding the Pine Creek Road in the Elkhorns, in which the county is the defendant rather than the plaintiff — illustrates the need for the county to have documents and other convincing proof that roads the public uses are, legally speaking, public.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
