It sounds farfetched, and quite likely it is.
Oregonians ought to hope so, anyway.
At least those Oregonians who like to eat the occasional burger or slice of bacon. Or hunt deer and elk. Or watch or compete in rodeos.
But the economic destruction that Initiative Petition 13 could cause in this state is so severe, and so widespread, that the campaign supporting it, however quixotic it might be, simply can’t be ignored.
David Michelson of Portland is the chief petitioner. His goal is to put on the statewide ballot in November 2022 a petition that would criminalize, under animal abuse laws, essential parts of the ranching business, including branding and dehorning cattle, and castrating bulls. Even artificial insemination could be classified as sexual assault of an animal, which is a Class C felony.
Backers of the initiative emphasize that it would not actually prohibit ranchers from selling their animals to slaughter — but they could do so only after the animal dies naturally. You needn’t be in the livestock business to know this wouldn’t — couldn’t— work.
The petition would also eliminate exceptions to animal cruelty laws for hunting, fishing, rodeos and wildlife management.
It might seem unbelievable that a majority of Oregonians would vote for a measure that would wreak such havoc on an industry that’s a big part of Oregon’s economy. But little wonder that the Oregon Farm Bureau and other groups are preparing to counter the petition with compelling stories about how much damage this effort could have.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
