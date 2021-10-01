The six members of the Baker City Council have reached an apparent impasse in trying to fill the one vacancy on the Council, created by Lynette Perry’s resignation in August due to health issues.
But there’s a simple solution to the deadlock.
Councilors should appoint Randy Daugherty to serve the remainder of Perry’s term, which continues through the end of 2022.
The two attempts to appoint Perry’s replacement have failed, and in exactly the same voting pattern.
During the Council’s Sept. 14 meeting, Daugherty got three votes and Thomas Hughes got three votes. Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted for Daugherty. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted for Hughes.
Then, during the Sept. 28 meeting, Alderson made a motion to appoint Daugherty, who was also endorsed by Perry. As could have been expected based on the Sept. 14 meeting, Alderson, Spriet and Sells voted in favor of the motion to appoint Daugherty. McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner voted no.
Although Hughes is certainly qualified, and would be a good candidate during the next Council election in 2022, Daugherty’s credentials, which include experience in all facets of city government, make him the ideal person to take Perry’s seat now. Daugherty is a former city councilor. He’s the current chairman of the city’s budget board. He also previously served on the city’s planning commission.
But rather than make the obvious choice to appoint Daugherty, McQuisten and Dixon both said they had heard, though neither named anyone, that Daugherty allegedly made statements critical of current councilors. Daugherty denied the allegation.
McQuisten and Dixon would better serve their constituents by bringing the Council to its full complement, and they’re fortunate to have such a qualified person as Daugherty willing to serve.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
