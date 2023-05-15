The shortfall in Baker City’s general fund budget, which the city council has taken steps to address, has multiple causes. Some are outside the control of city management and the elected city councilors, and some are not.

The general fund is only part of the city’s overall budget. But it’s an important part, as it includes the police and fire departments, which we all rely on when our life or property could be in danger. Combined, those departments make up about 57% of the $7.5 million general fund. It is difficult, then, to deal with a general fund shortfall without involving those two departments.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

whatsump
As the City Manager, Cannon is entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing revenues and expenditures, promoting efficiency and transparency, and ensuring adherence to fiscal policies. However, it is evident that he has not fulfilled these duties effectively.

Despite occupying the highest-paid position in the city, Mr. Cannon's management of the City Budget has resulted in a significant rise in expenditures and a decline in revenues. This is particularly worrisome considering the significant revenue shortfall experienced by the City recently.

It would have been more prudent for Mr. Cannon to explore new revenue sources to address the acknowledged budget shortfall and declining revenue streams. However, it has come to light that he authorized raises for non-union staff, despite the City facing a $1,000,000 budget shortfall.

As Mark Twain aptly stated, "there is nothing to be learned by the second kick of a mule." It is crucial that the City Manager be held accountable for neglecting his duties and for rectifying the dysfunctional relationship between his position and the current City Council.

