Though it’s hardly surprising, the generosity that is a defining characteristic of Baker County residents continues to make our hearts swell as it enriches our communities during the Christmas season.
Recently the examples have abounded.
Compiling a complete list is a daunting task — indeed, an impossible one.
So many of the good works are done by people who refuse recognition, compelling evidence that selflessness and modesty are often twin traits.
Which isn’t to say that those whose efforts are publicized actively seek the attention for selfish reasons. Well it is that residents can learn about some of the ways in which our friends, families and neighbors strive to exemplify the qualities that define this holiest of seasons, most particularly charity.
Among the campaigns that caught our attention:
• Students and staff at South Baker Intermediate and Brooklyn Primary schools had a coin drive competition that raised $4,119.97 (Brooklyn had a slight edge) to buy toys for local children through a program sponsored by Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires and CASA of Eastern Oregon.
(The latter is an organization whose volunteers help represent the interests of children in the court system.)
• Country Financial donated $1,500 to the Baker City Police Department’s K9 Drug Prevention Program, the money paying costs associated with Capa, the Department’s drug-detecting dog.
• The Baker County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Baker City Kiwanis Club, is responding to more than 250 letters to Santa Claus written by local children.
• Volunteers sang Christmas carols to residents at two assisted living communities on Friday, Dec. 17.
• Angel trees have been available at multiple locations to ensure every child has something to exclaim about, with shining eyes, this Christmas.
There are, to reiterate, many equally compelling examples across the county.
As we continue through the holiday season, with its sometimes hectic hours and other occasional annoyances, spare some time to remember how many wonderful things are happening.
Most of us probably will never experience, or even know about, many of these episodes.
But their value is in no way diminished by their anonymity.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
