EDITORIAL: Baker's generous donors Nov 15, 2021

We'll never know how many lives Baker County residents saved last week.

But it's a solid bet that at least one person will owe their life to this recent generosity of local residents.

They donated about 132 pints of blood during a two-day event put on by the American Red Cross Nov. 8 and 9.

"People have really stepped up," said Myrna Evans, the local blood drive coordinator.

Baker County residents have been more willing than usual to bare their veins during the pandemic.

Evans said donations are up this year in the county.

That's one reason Red Cross officials added a second day to last week's drive — Baker City events typically are a single day.

Officials were a trifle worried initially about expanding the drive. Just a week or so before the event, there were about 40 appointments available for donors on the second day.

Residents claimed almost all of those slots.

This gratifying turnout has prompted Red Cross officials to consider having two-day drives in Baker City in the future, Evans said.

Giving blood is one of the simplest, but most important, ways people can donate. And most of us are eligible to do so.

Baker City blood drives for 2022 are scheduled for Jan. 24, April 4, June 13, Sept. 12 and Nov. 14. You can find out more, and schedule an appointment to donate, at redcrossblood.org.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
