The Baker School Board has made an immense commitment to the 125 or so teachers in local schools. And a considerable commitment of the district’s budget.

The board last week approved an unprecedented increase in salaries for teachers. The starting salary, beginning July 1, will rise by nearly 56% — from $38,349 to $60,000.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

