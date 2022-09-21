The profane and bigoted chant that some fans in the student section yelled during the University of Oregon’s football game against Brigham Young University on Sept. 17 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene would have been offensive no matter the circumstances.
But the slurs sounded especially foul when contrasted with BYU’s homage to a Ducks player who died tragically just a couple months ago.
When the visiting Cougars ran onto the field, offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who previously played for Oregon before transferring, carried a large Oregon flag that bore the last name and number of Spencer Webb, the 22-year-old Oregon tight end who died in July after falling while climbing on rocks near Eugene.
A BYU player also laid a bouquet of flowers beside the 4-yard line, which Oregon has painted yellow this season to honor Webb, whose jersey number would have been 4.
These gestures were pure class — a particularly poignant reminder that life is immeasurably more important than sports.
Then a group of Oregon fans sullied this spirit with a chant that referenced the Mormon church, to which most BYU students belong.
The University of Oregon and the Pit Crew, the nickname for the school’s student cheering section, both apologized publicly.
“There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon,” said Kris Winter, the university’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life. “These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”
The Pit Crew tweeted: “We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”
Ashamed is the right word.
The boorish fans tarnished the University of Oregon’s reputation.
This ugly spectacle should be considered with a reasonable sense of context, however.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted: “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”
Notwithstanding that the governor likely was angry — and understandably so — it’s hardly fair to claim that such behavior is “celebrated” in Oregon or to imply, without proffering evidence, that religious bigotry is anything like widespread in the state.
Based on a video of the incident, and of accounts from other fans, it seems that perhaps a few dozen people were involved — out of 54,463 who attended the game.
This isn’t to excuse those who participated — if they can be identified they should be banned from attending sporting events at the U of O.
But it serves no good purpose to exaggerate the extent of any behavior, no matter how horrid.
BYU was subjected to the same idiotic chant when the Cougars played at USC in Los Angeles last year.
In both cases we should acknowledge what happened and try to punish those responsible, but not diminish their culpability by implicating entire states.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
