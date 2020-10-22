The first part of the greatest American tradition has happened.
But the second part, the part without which the entire wonderful exercise is meaningless, now rests with every registered voter.
The Baker County Clerk’s office has mailed more ballots than in any previous election during Baker County’s 158 years. With 12,249 ballots going out on Oct. 14, almost 73% of county residents will have a say in the future — locally, statewide, and for the nation as a whole.
But only if they fill out their ballots and return them by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Based on the two most recent general elections when the presidential race was on the ballot, most of us will do just that. Overall voter turnout in the 2016 election was 84.4%, an improvement over the 80.7% of ballots returned in 2012.
The anchor holding down those percentages, particularly in 2016, is the group of nonaffiliated voters.
That group has grown considerably since Oregon’s “motor voter” law took effect Jan. 1, 2016. That law, which has the admirable purpose of registering more people to vote, has certainly boosted the numbers. But because the system is in effect passive — people who visit a DMV to obtain or renew a driver’s license are automatically registered as nonaffiliated voters unless they either decline to be registered or choose a political party — its most noticeable effect has been to increase the number of nonaffiliated voters.
And that group votes at a much lower rate compared to registered Republicans, Democrats and Independents, the three others that make up the vast majority of Baker County voters.
From 2012 to 2016, for instance, the number of nonaffiliated voters in the county increased by more than 600, from 2,196 to 2,833. But the number of nonaffiliated voters who actually returned their ballot only increased by 124. Turnout among nonaffiliated voters was just 57.9%, compared with 91.4% for Republicans, 85.1% for Democrats and 80.1% for Independents.
Due largely to the motor voter law, the number of nonaffiliated voters has continued to rise, adding about 850 more since 2015.
It would be gratifying to see a substantial increase in turnout among those voters this year.
Although voters can return their ballots by mail — the return envelopes are pre-paid — those who choose to wait until the last week or so before election day to make their choices should take their ballot to the Courthouse, 1995 Third St., or to one of the other dropboxes around the county to ensure the ballot arrives by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots postmarked before then don’t count if they arrive after 8 p.m.
Voters can also bring their ballot to the Clerk’s office during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and fill it out in a booth in the Courthouse lobby.
The ballot drop box on the west (Fourth Street) side of the Courthouse is available at all times.
The other ballot drop sites and schedules:
• Halfway City Hall, 155-B E. Record St.
Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Election day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Huntington City Hall, 50 E. Adams St.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election day, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Richland City Hall, 89 Main St.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Election day 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.