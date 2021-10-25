The Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday, Oct. 21 that about 550 more Oregonians have died after testing positive for COVID-19 than the agency has reported. Most of these previously untallied deaths happened between May and August of this year.
This is no minor mistake. Adding these deaths will boost Oregon’s total pandemic death toll by about 13%. And Oregonians deserve a more thorough explanation than a “technical computer error,” the term OHA offered last week. This blunder undoubtedly will exacerbate the debate that the pandemic has inflamed. Some people are angry that the state has understated how dangerous the virus is. Others will distrust the accuracy of the numbers, which is unfortunate.
According to OHA, employees manually reconcile death records to case records, and although the agency is trying to automate the process, the manual method “has led to periodic backlogs,” including the problem announced Thursday. But previous instances have involved a handful of deaths, not 550. A more detailed explanation won’t alleviate all suspicions, to be sure. But it needs to happen regardless.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.