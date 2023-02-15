There was already ample reason for Oregon to stop controlling liquor sales before Bourbongate.
But this recent scandal, which is centered on an expensive tipple with the improbable name of Pappy Van Winkle’s, adds a new and piquant impetus for dissolving the state’s booze monopoly.
The Associated Press and The Oregonian, using records obtained through the state’s public records law, reported last week about an investigation conducted by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC — formerly the Oregon Liquor Control Commission; at least adding “Cannabis” didn’t require a new acronym, although the state no doubt incurred expenses for new letterhead, business cards and the like).
Investigators found that at least six agency employees had taken advantage of their positions to divert bottles of Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey so they could buy the rare bourbon.
The bourbon has a retail price of about $300 per bottle, but liquor experts told reporters that a bottle could go for $2,000 to $4,000 on the illegal black market.
The whiskey is so sought-after that the state holds lotteries for consumers. According to the OLCC, the odds of winning the agency’s lottery for that particular vintage of Pappy’s in 2021 was 1 in 5,373.
The odds were much better for Steve Marks, who recently resigned as the agency’s director, and some other managers.
Around 100%, it would seem.
An OLCC employee told investigators that the practice of saving bottles of Pappy Van Winkle’s and some other high-priced whiskey, to ensure managers could buy them, had been happening for at least eight years.
This is a blatant violation of Oregon’s government ethics laws, and it prompted Gov. Tina Kotek to ask Ellen Rosenblum, the state’s attorney general, to do an independent civil investigation. There’s also an active criminal probe.
Both are appropriate.
But the scandal also suggests a level of bureaucratic arrogance that isn’t altogether shocking in an agency that controls almost every aspect of the booze business in Oregon.
This is wholly unnecessary.
Oregon is one of just 17 states that control the distribution and sale of liquor. The state buys the products, stores them at its warehouse and ships the liquor to state-controlled (but privately operated) stores that are the only legal source of sales for off-premises consumption (bars, obviously, which sell liquor by the serving, are in a different category). The state sets prices at liquor stores.
Most states, by contrast, though they regulate liquor sales to some extent, allow private businesses to buy liquor and to sell it at prices based on the market.
The system that Oregon and the other “control” states use is archaic, dating to the end of federal Prohibition in the early 1930s, when the regulation of alcohol was delegated to states.
Although cities and counties, including Baker City and Baker County, receive a share of liquor tax revenue from the state, those allotments could continue even if the state no longer oversees almost every aspect of the liquor business.
An effort to take the matter to voters failed in 2022.
Ideally, the current bourbon scandal will revive momentum in that effort and get it on the ballot in 2024.
Although the scandal isn’t especially relevant in the widest sense — very few Oregonians are likely to spend a few hundred bucks on one bottle of booze — there is ample reason to do away with this historic bureaucratic artifact.
That some of the people who are willing to dole out big dollars for small amounts of whiskey happen to be drawing generous state salaries — Marks, for instance, made about $222,000 per year — is merely a further enticement to voters to finally prune the OLCC from the state’s thicket of agencies that do nothing to improve Oregonians’ lives.
