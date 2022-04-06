Baker City might have a chance to acquire the property known to generations of local residents as the Boys Jungle, for use as a public park. It’s an opportunity city officials ought not let go without a thorough examination of the possible options.
The Boys Jungle, for those unfamiliar with either the name or the place, is an undeveloped piece of ground, covering about two acres, just north of D Street on the east side of the Powder River. The Leo Adler Memorial Parkway runs through the east side of the parcel.
Its name derives from the thickets of cottonwoods and willows interspersed with patches of dense shrubbery.
Most of the trees remain. But the underbrush is gone.
That’s the most dramatic evidence of the work that Gust Tsiatsos, a La Grande builder and developer, has made since buying the property last year.
Tsiatsos bought four other parcels in the area, and his main focus is building small cottages that military veterans could either rent or buy. Tsiatsos, whose company is GCT Land Management Inc., obtained a $1,475,000 grant from the Oregon Housing and Community Services for the first phase of the veterans housing project, which will be built on a lot between F and H streets, east of Elkhorn Village apartments. He also plans to invest $350,000 to $450,000 of private capital in the project, which Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veterans service officer, said will be a boon for local veterans looking for housing.
Tsiatsos said he would prefer that the Boys Jungle parcel be used as a park.
That’s been its unofficial — and illegal — status for decades. The property has always been privately owned, but people, and in particular youths, have frequently treated the place as a de facto park, and one with access to the river.
Over the years, city officials, including police, have expressed concern about underage drinking and other illegal activity at the Boys Jungle. Tsiatsos said that after buying the property he found evidence that homeless people were camping there. That’s one reason he felt compelled to clean up the parcel.
His crew did a nice job. They left most of the big trees, although Tsiatsos said many trees seem to be close to the end of their lifespan.
He said his initial idea was to donate the property to the city in exchange for a reduction in utility fees he’s paying for his veterans housing development. But Joyce Bornstedt, who oversees city parks, said that’s not possible because the utility departments are separate parts of the city budget, distinct from the parks department, which is part of the general fund.
But city officials shouldn’t pass on this opportunity because of what amounts to a bureaucratic obstacle.
The Boys Jungle would be a wonderful addition to the city’s roster of parks. The site would complement Geiser-Pollman and Central parks, both of which also border the Powder River.
Turning the Boys Jungle into an official public park would not be free, of course, even if the city doesn’t have spend any money to acquire the property itself. The city would be responsible for developing and maintaining the parcel in perpetuity. And Baker City’s parks department is not flush with case — its budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is a decidedly modest $124,000, and much of that — about $74,000 — pays a contractor to maintain existing parks. The city parks board has also discussed other improvements, such as a splash pad.
Nonetheless, adding the Boys Jungle to the city’s list of parks properties needn’t be terribly expensive. Indeed, it makes sense to maintain its relatively primitive condition rather than planting grass and installing expensive accoutrements such as playground equipment. Putting in a few benches and picnic tables probably would be sufficient. Baker City also has benefited the past two years from the efforts of volunteer Tom Clement, who has led campaigns to trim trees, remove brush and make other improvements along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, so there’s another potential option for maintaining the Boys Jungle that wouldn’t saddle the city’s parks budget.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
