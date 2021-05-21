Baker County seems to be beating the COVID-19 pandemic.
And unlike previous periods this year when the number of infections dropped substantially, there’s reason to believe this downturn will be longer lasting.
With 35.5% of the county’s residents vaccinated (30.9% fully, 4.6% partially), and at least 6% having protective antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection, the pool of vulnerable residents is much smaller than it was this winter.
The county has made significant progress during May at controlling the virus.
From May 1-20, the daily average of new cases was 2. That’s less the half April’s daily average of 5.4 cases. If the current pace continues through the end of the month, May will have the lowest daily average since October 2020.
The situation has been even more promising since the first week in May. From May 8-20 the county’s daily average was 1.15 new cases. That period includes five days with zero cases, and six days with only one new case.
Another positive trend is demographic.
For the first 20 days of May, the county didn’t record a single COVID-19 infection in a resident 70 or older — the age group that’s vastly more at risk of becoming severely ill or dying. Statewide, 75% of the deaths attributed to the virus were people 70 or older.
For the first half of May the largest share of cases — 29.6% — was in county residents 9 and younger. Seventy percent of the county’s cases during that period were people younger than 40. It’s hardly surprising that that age group has a much lower vaccination rate — about 14% — than among people 70 and older, of whom about 64% are vaccinated. Most of those younger residents only recently were eligible to be vaccinated, of course, and those younger than 12 still aren’t. But the statistics tell a compelling story about the potential benefits of vaccination.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
