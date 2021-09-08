Oregon Gov. Kate Brown welcomed students back to their schools Tuesday, Sept. 7 with the equivalent of scrawling F’s on their report cards and sending them straight to the principal’s office.
“It is with mixed emotions that we are welcoming our kids back to school at this time,” Brown said during a phone call with the media.
The governor used the pronoun “we.” She ought not be so presumptuous.
There is no doubt that for quite a lot of students, parents, teachers and other school staff, the resumption of in-person classes was nothing like the ambivalent occasion that Brown portrays.
It was joyful. Period.
Which it should be.
The delta variant is more contagious than previous strains. Vaccination rates, including in Baker County, are far too low to prevent widespread infections. Hundreds of Oregonians are being treated in hospitals for severe COVID-19 cases. Dozens have died over the past month. These facts are beyond dispute.
But schools are different.
They aren’t immune to this virus, of course.
But there is ample reason to believe that, given reasonable precautions of the sort the Baker School District has employed, and continues to follow, including masking indoors, health screenings and frequent sanitation, students can continue to attend school safely and without contributing much, if at all, to the virus’ spread.
But rather than celebrate this, Brown and officials at the Oregon Department of Education ushered in the new school year by urging districts to cancel or curtail extracurricular activities through at least Oct. 1.
This, the first of what’s likely to be a series of “School Health Advisories” from the state, was announced under the specter of closing schools and having students return to the inaptly titled “comprehensive distance learning,” which is distant but hardly comprehensive.
Colt Gill, director of the Department of Education, offered a thinly disguised warning that if schools fail to heed the advisory, kids might soon end up sitting in front of computers rather than at their desks.
This isn’t entirely implausible, to be sure.
Those who underestimate this virus do so at their peril.
Yet it is not too much to expect that Brown and other state officials, even while acknowledging the legitimate risks of in-person classes, and promoting valuable precautions such as vaccinations and masks, could be more enthusiastic about what is, for thousands of families, a milestone accomplishment.
What students heard instead is that they shouldn’t be allowed to play sports and take part in other activities that are such a vital part of the experience.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
