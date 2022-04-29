Whatever good things Kyle Hedquist did before, and whatever good things he will do in the future, are eclipsed by the absolute finality of the instant he pulled a trigger and fired a bullet into the back of Nikki Thrasher’s head.
It happened in 1994 on a backroad in Douglas County, Oregon.
Hedquist was 17. He was convicted in 1995 of murdering Thrasher, 19, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Hedquist admitted that he killed Thrasher because he feared she could testify against him in a series of burglaries he also committed.
Hedquist is no longer in prison. And he has Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to thank for his freedom. Brown granted clemency to Hedquist last month. He was released April 15.
Brown’s decision prompted predictable outrage from some law enforcement officials, including Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, and District Attorney Paige Clarkson and Sheriff Joe Kast in Marion County, where Hedquist was released to live in the Salem home of a former prison chaplain.
But not all of the criticism comes from expected sources.
Brown’s fellow Democrat, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, described Brown’s decision as “wrong on every level, starting with its callousness toward the crime victim’s family and extending to all Oregonians counting on public officials to make decisions with public safety in mind.” Wyden also described Brown’s commutation of Hedquist’s sentence as a “grossly irresponsible use of the clemency powers.”
Wyden’s comments are harsh — and rightfully so.
Brown’s defense of her decision, meanwhile, is the typical mealymouthed claptrap of those who seem incapable of accepting that some people do things so heinous that no subsequent acts, however admirable, offset the harm they have caused or justify a reduction in their punishment.
“Teenagers, even those who have committed terrible crimes, have a unique capacity for growth and change,” Brown said in a social media post in which she also applauded President Biden’s granting of clemency to 78 people, all of whom, unlike Hedquist, were guilty of nonviolent crimes.
This is ludicrous.
Teenagers may well be more likely than adults to recognize their mistakes and become better people. But there’s nothing unique about Hedquist. Would Brown have been as lenient if he had been, say, 21 when he murdered Thrasher? What is the age threshold? The very concept, of course, is inane.
The only unique aspect of this situation — the only one that is irretrievable — is Thrasher’s life. Hedquist took it. And Brown can never justify giving him, at age 45, freedom for the rest of his own life.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.