Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash lays out a convincing case for killing all the wolves in the Lookout Mountain pack in his recent letter to Curt Melcher, director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
Ash points out that nonlethal tactics to deter wolves, including ranchers hazing wolves and checking their cattle frequently, have failed to curb wolf attacks in the area north and northeast of Durkee. Wolves have killed six head of cattle and injured two others since mid July. Melcher approved a lethal take permit for up to four subadult wolves on July 31, and the next day ODFW employees shot and killed two wolf pups. There were no confirmed attacks for the next two and a half weeks, but since then Lookout Mountain wolves have killed four calves, the most recent attack confirmed by ODFW biologists on Monday, Sept. 13. No additional wolves have been killed. Ash also wrote that the abundance of wild prey, including elk and deer, in the Lookout Mountain area hasn’t deterred wolves from attacking cattle.
In the two decades since wolves migrated from Idaho to Oregon, the animals have expanded their population and geographic range. ODFW confirmed that at least 173 wolves were in the state at the end of 2020, and the agency concedes that is not a complete tally.
Although wolves have occasionally killed livestock, ODFW has authorized the killing of wolves just seven times, including the permit for the Lookout Mountain wolves. According to Oregon’s 2019 wolf management plan, killing wolves is an option in cases of chronic depredation. The situation this summer in the Lookout Mountain area certainly qualifies as chronic.
It’s also clear that ODFW’s strategy of targeting subadults rather than the pack’s breeding pair has failed. The 2019 wolf plan cites research in Montana in 2015 which showed that killing some wolves from a pack reduced subsequent attacks on livestock by 29%, while killing the entire pack cut attacks by 79% over five years.
Wolves and livestock can coexist in Oregon; indeed, they usually do.
But that’s not the case now with the Lookout Mountain pack.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
