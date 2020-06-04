It lasted for only about an hour.
It was mostly quiet.
It was completely peaceful.
Perhaps most important, the vigil for George Floyd that took place Monday evening at Baker City’s Central Park proved that it’s quite possible to reflect on the tragic death of a person without the somber event being marred by arson, vandalism and other sorts of mayhem.
The vigil organized by Boston Colton of Baker City was a welcome antidote to the scenes of chaos we’ve been watching elsewhere for the past week or so.
Baker City, in common with other small towns, is certainly much less prone to the kinds of violent demonstrations that have plagued big cities such as Portland and Seattle.
All things being equal, the fewer people, the lower the odds that any group will include a handful of malcontents whose only interest is damaging property or looting.
But if 115 or so people can gather in Baker City and do so without incident, there’s no legitimate reason why 10 or 20 times that number can’t do the same.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald
