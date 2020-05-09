The news finally arrived Wednesday, and it ought not to have surprised anyone.
Baker County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, told us more than a month ago that “undoubtedly” the virus would be confirmed here. And with 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties having at least one confirmed case, it was all but inevitable Baker County would join that list.
But this statistical milestone has no real significance to the situation in Baker County.
After all, we’ve been affected by the same restrictions as the rest of the state, and generally followed the same precautions, during the nearly two months that Baker County had a zero next to its name on the daily Oregon Health Authority coronavirus reports.
The confirmation of a single infection doesn’t put the county in a different category.
Nor does one case — or even, say, half a dozen — alter the county’s plan to gradually reopen its economy, pending approval of the proposal from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. That could come next week.
The unfortunate part of Wednesday’s announcement from the Baker County Health Department is what it didn’t include.
In a press release, the Department cited federal health privacy laws as the reason it would not disclose any information about the confirmed case.
It’s reasonable that the Department keeps private the name of the person and other personal details.
But other information, such as the circumstances that led to the person being tested, how severe the person’s symptoms were and whether the person was ever hospitalized, would in no way pierce the cloak of privacy. Nor would giving a 10-year age range for the person — surely nobody knows all Baker County residents in their 60s, 70s or 80s, for instance.
The county is well-equipped for the investigation designed to identify those who might have been in contact with the person and thus at risk for infection. They truly need to know who the person is.
But refusing to give the rest of us even innocuous facts about a topic that is not only of great interest, but also of great important, is likely to inflame the public’s concerns rather than soothe them.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
