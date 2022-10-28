Whether, and where, a COVID-19 vaccine could become mandatory for children to attend schools, is uncertain.
It appears likely that the Centers for Disease Control will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the agency’s list of immunizations recommended for kids. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently recommended that the CDC do so, and the federal agency usually heeds the committee’s advice.
But a CDC recommendation is not a mandate for states, or for school districts.
In Oregon, a state law administered by the Oregon Health Authority determines which inoculations are required for school attendance.
In this state, however, the word “required” should be appended by an asterisk. A big asterisk.
Parents can exempt their children from any, or all, vaccines on Oregon’s list through a nonmedical exemption — which is to say, they don’t need an opinion from a doctor about why a child shouldn’t be immunized.
But even though the current law basically makes it impossible for Oregon to actually exclude from schools those students who don’t take a particular vaccine, state officials should be cautious if they consider adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of “required” vaccines, such as those for measles, mumps and whooping cough.
The risk here is that the extreme feelings about COVID-19 vaccines — which are political fodder in a way other childhood immunizations are not — could result in fewer children getting vaccines they would otherwise have had. And worse still, vaccines that protect them against illnesses which, quite unlike COVID-19, actually pose a significant health risk for children.
Indeed there’s probably already a “vaccine gap” in the U.S., although researchers attribute this not to skepticism about vaccines driven by the pandemic, but to reduced access to clinics, a situation that, fortunately, is largely in the past.
Regardless, Oregon officials shouldn’t ignore the statistics that show parents don’t see the value in having their children vaccinated against a virus that poses a minuscule threat for serious illness or death for that age group.
(Of Oregon’s 8,600 deaths related to COVID-19, almost 85% were people 60 or older. Just eight were children 9 or younger.)
Statewide, 41.6% of children ages 5 to 11 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 37% have had two doses. The percentage is much lower in Baker County — 12.3% of residents ages 5 to 11 have had one dose.
There’s no compelling evidence that adding COVID-19 vaccines to the required list for Oregon students would help curb the spread of the virus or, more important, save lives.
But it’s plausible to conclude that making COVID-19 vaccines “mandatory” for students — even accounting for Oregon’s regrettably lenient law allowing nonmedical exemptions — would contribute to a declining vaccination rate for those other diseases which, thanks to high immunization rates, have been all but eradicated.
Certainly, parents’ acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines for children to this point makes it abundantly clear that, if forced to decide, a significant percentage of parents would seek a nonmedical exemption were COVID-19 vaccines added to the list for school attendance.
If some of those parents also eschewed other vaccines, for whatever reason, then the requirement could not be branded as anything but an abject failure — a decision that, instead of helping children, would be more likely to harm them.
