The possibility that six of the seven Baker City Council members who plan to hire a new city manager later this year won’t still be councilors when that person starts work seems at first glance a questionable prospect.
But Mayor Loran Joseph says the situation is considerably more nuanced.
And he makes a compelling case for why the current slate of councilors should hire the new manager rather than leave the task for their successors.
This circumstance arises from a confluence of factors.
Fred Warner Jr., who has been city manager since 2016, is retiring at the end of the year. This is not a secret, to be sure. The Council started the recruitment process several months ago, and 14 people applied. On Sept. 17 a committee comprising three councilors — Joseph, Lynette Perry and Jason Spriet — met and pared the list of candidates to six, one of whom later withdrew. The City Council interviewed the five candidates by Zoom on Oct. 5 and 6.
On Tuesday night the Council announced that it would invite three finalists to Baker City in November for another interview. They are Scott McClure of Monmouth, Oregon, Steve Ashworth of Alpine, Wyoming, and Jonathan Cannon of Saluda, North Carolina.
More importantly, Joseph said he believes a vital part of the finalists’ visit to Baker City is a chance to meet with the councilors who are elected Nov. 3 but who won’t be sworn in and take office until early January. Joseph said the opinions of those councilors-elect about the finalists will be “highly influential” in his decision about whom the city should try to hire to replace Warner.
How many of the councilors who will vote on the hiring decision will actually oversee the new city manager — although the manager runs the city’s day-to-day operations, the Council alone has the authority to hire or fire the city manager — depends on the election results Nov. 3.
Of the seven current councilors, only Lynette Perry will definitely remain; she was elected in 2018 to a 4-year term.
Among the six other councilors, Joseph, Randy Schiewe and Larry Morrison will leave the Council at the end of the year. Joseph and Schiewe were not eligible to run for re-election due to term limits, and Morrison did not file as a candidate.
The three remaining incumbents, however, are on the Nov. 3 ballot — Spriet, Doni Bruland and Arvid Andersen. If voters re-elected all three, then four of the seven councilors who choose the new city manager will retain their seats in the new year.
The bottom line is that from one to four of the current councilors will retain their seats in 2021.
Joseph acknowledges that some people advocate for leaving this important decision to the slate of councilors who will actually work with the new manager. But he contends that it’s preferable to have the new manager ensconced at City Hall by the time the new councilors take office. That’s sensible. The alternative is to saddle the new councilors, even as they’re trying to move ahead with their priorities and become familiar with their duties, with the need to recruit a new manager, a process that would take at least several months.
The obvious counterargument is that an even worse scenario is to leave the new councilors with a manager they don’t support. But Joseph thinks that is extremely unlikely, and his reasoning is sound.
The newly elected councilors, though they won’t have a vote in hiring the new manager, will have a chance to express their opinions to the current councilors after meeting with the finalists. Joseph said he believes all are highly qualified. He’s also confident that whoever is elected to the Council Nov. 3 will reach a consensus with the incumbent councilors about the best candidate. And if that’s not the case, Joseph doesn’t believe the current councilors would decide to hire a manager the councilors-elect dislike.
The best-case scenario, and the one that seems likely to happen, is to start a new year with a new crop of councilors to represent Baker City residents, and a new manager ready to carry out the councilors’ goals.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.