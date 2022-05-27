There were multiple disappointing moments during the Baker City Council meeting Tuesday, May 24. Here’s two of the more distressing examples:
First, when Jennifer Spencer, the city’s administrative services manager, told councilors that she had been “gladly” providing data about the city’s ambulance service to firms that might respond to Baker County’s request for proposals.
And second, when City Manager Jonathan Cannon said “I think the best thing we can do is cheerlead the county” — meaning supporting the county’s effort to find an ambulance operator to replace the city’s fire department if it ends that service on Sept. 30, 2022, as the Council proposed.
Both statements sound innocuous.
It’s reasonable for Spencer to supply statistics about the ambulance service to anyone who asks. Those are public records, after all.
And certainly no one ought to root against the county in its endeavor, as required by state law, to ensure that residents have a competent ambulance service, regardless of who runs it.
But here’s the disturbing thing about both statements — who, to belabor the sports analogy, is the home team?
Rather than helping the county replace the city fire department as ambulance provider, city councilors and city officials need to keep the fire department intact for at least the fiscal year that starts July 1. That can happen, and it can happen without plundering the city’s budget.
But it’s less likely to happen due to the Council’s 4-2 vote to approve Councilor Dean Guyer’s motion to not submit a proposal to the county by the June 3 deadline. This reversed the Council’s May 10 decision to respond to the county’s solicitation. When the May 24 meeting started, Cannon was preparing to hand out drafts of the proposal, and councilors initially scheduled both a work session and a special meeting with the intention of finalizing that proposal prior to June 3.
Cannon described the situation as a “pivot point.” He said the city can’t afford to continue to operate ambulances because the gap between what the city spends (and bills) and what it collects will continue to widen.
The city’s projections, which take into account rising costs for employees’ retirement, salaries and other inflationary factors, as well as an increasing trend in the number of ambulance calls, show that’s the case.
But there’s something far more vital at stake here — the dual-role fire department that multiple generations of Baker City residents have depended on. And that pivot point, to borrow Cannon’s metaphor, does not hinge on what happens two years from now, or five.
Time is very much shorter than that.
The City Council made sure of that when it notified the county on March 22 that the city planned to discontinue ambulance service on Sept. 30. That prompted the county — which, again, is legally responsible — to send out the request for proposals for ambulance service. And now, two weeks after the Council decided to make an offer to the county, it has botched that chance on the specious premise that, as both Guyer and Councilor Joanna Dixon said on May 24, the city can get back into the contest some time after June 3.
The Council’s seeming lack of urgency is perplexing.
Particularly so considering that on May 10 the council chambers in City Hall was packed with residents who urged councilors to preserve the fire department as it is.
Councilors should demand an incredibly high level of proof before taking such a drastic step as ending ambulance service and trimming nearly six positions from the fire department, a step unprecedented in the city’s modern history.
The case that Cannon has assembled doesn’t meet that threshold.
There’s no doubt that the financial projections for ambulance service, and the fire department, are troubling. But if the situation were as dire as Cannon suggests, there ought to be irrefutable evidence that the ambulance albatross over the past several years has forced the city to divert significant dollars from elsewhere in the general fund to stanch the financial bleeding. Yet Cannon’s response is that the city, due to the ambulance service costs, has had to forego some projects. This is not the same as cutting other services, such as police, that residents pay for and expect to be there when needed. The examples Cannon listed in the May 24 meeting include a roof for the fire hall, software for the finance department, new fire trucks, oxygen bottles for firefighters, foundation repairs and a fire escape for City Hall, and a cash register.
It’s unlikely that residents will pack into City Hall to advocate for financial software and a cash register.
Cannon said something else during the May 24 meeting that was striking. He pointed out, correctly, that there will be an ambulance service in the city after Sept. 30. No reasonable person ever believed otherwise. But Cannon also said this, referring to the ambulance service: “It may not have our name on it, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
It is a bad thing.
Worse, it’s a bad thing that needn’t happen.
Whether the city can afford to continue operating ambulances, and maintaining the level of firefighter staffing that ambulance revenue makes possible, far into the future is very much uncertain.
The city needs a new revenue source. Most everyone seems to agree that the most plausible solution is to ask voters within the Baker Ambulance Service Area — the city and most of the rest of the county — in the May 2023 election to boost their property taxes.
But such a measure would be in effect a moot point if the city parks its ambulances at the end of September and lays off firefighters.
If the current dual-role fire department is to continue well into the future, it must first be saved now. That should be the City Council’s top priority. But after the May 24 meeting, the city seems more inclined to help whoever steps in to replace the fire department.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
