We know what happened.
We don’t know why it happened, or how, or who is responsible.
But Baker City residents no doubt want more details about a Tuesday morning incident when firefighters battling a warehouse blaze on 10th Street accidentally caused fire-suppression foam to enter the drinking water system.
And city officials have an absolute obligation to supply those details.
The most important goal is to identify the sequence of events that made the unfortunate mistake possible, a prerequisite to ensuring that sequence won’t happen again.
This isn’t about scapegoating.
Firefighters, it scarcely needs to be said, have a difficult and dangerous job. They protect, and in some cases save, lives, not to mention valuable property.
On Tuesday they were called out a little after 3 o’clock in the morning to fight a fire in an old, tall brick building. It was, obviously, dark. The temperature was in the 20s. Water from hoses froze into a slippery sheen. The building might well have been beyond saving, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
But mistakes were made. Fire Chief Sean Lee said the “foam was turned on when it shouldn’t have been.” Some of that foam entered the water distribution system. An unknown number of people drank that water and became ill. Fortunately the foam is not highly toxic.
The city reacted quickly. Employees tried to limit the spread of the tainted water by closing valves, turning off water to some homes and businesses and flushing hydrants. Workers notified some people in person. The city employed the reverse 911 system to call others. City Hall issued press releases with information and suggestions for how residents can flush water from their pipes. The city will give every customer a free 750 gallons of water.
The city has an immense responsibility in providing safe water, the ultimate necessity, to residents. When something goes wrong, city officials need to scrupulously investigate to pinpoint the cause, and then reveal, with complete transparency, their findings.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
