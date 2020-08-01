Baker City has money to spend and a deadline for spending it.
This is not a normal state of affairs for City Hall.
But then 2020 isn’t a normal year.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. told city councilors during their meeting Tuesday that the city received almost $293,000 from the federal CARES Act, the coronavirus-aid bill that Congress passed in late March.
Warner told councilors the city needs to decide by the end of the year what to do with the money. Because the city’s budget thus far hasn’t been dramatically affected by the pandemic — most of the city’s local revenue comes from property taxes, water and sewer fees and ambulance bills — he thinks the city should try to disburse the dollars to help people, businesses and organizations that have suffered.
The Council started by approving $50,000 to Community Connection. That’s a reasonable recipient. The nonprofit, in addition to operating the Senior Center, helps residents find and pay for housing and utilities, among other things.
Now, with the year more than half over, the city needs to start looking for other places to distribute some of the money.
Both Warner and Mayor Loran Joseph mentioned businesses. This is also sensible. Many locally owned businesses, particularly restaurants, bars and some others that have been most restricted, no doubt could benefit from a financial infusion. Helping businesses can create a sort of multiplier effect, as thriving businesses hire employees who have more money to spend locally. Distributing the CARES Act dollars should be a high priority for the city as autumn approaches.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
