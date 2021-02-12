Whitney and Shannon Black, a Baker City couple who own a fuel distributing business, have prompted a worthwhile conversation at City Hall, and in the community, about how pandemic restrictions have harmed local businesses and residents.
The City Council heard from several people on the topic during its Tuesday, Feb. 9, meeting. The city also received a couple dozen letters. Most writers endorsed the Blacks’ proposal that the Council approve a “common sense sanctuary” that would call for city businesses to determine their own precautions, such as mask requirements.
The frustration is understandable, especially when the state has twice erred in calculating Baker County’s risk level and associated restrictions. The second mistake resulted in restaurants, gyms and other businesses being subjected to the most stringent rules for a week longer than they should have been. That’s inexcusable.
But there is no clear legal avenue for the city, by way of a resolution, to supersede state mandates. Similar attempts, including a lawsuit filed last spring in Baker County, failed.
The Blacks’ letter is eloquent. Their legitimate concerns about the community they love are heartfelt.
But elected city councilors should understand that even an implicit encouragement that business owners flout state regulations could harm rather than help those businesses. The city is not in a position to defend business owners facing fines, license suspensions or other punishments.
Some people don’t like to wear a mask to go shopping. But others wouldn’t feel comfortable patronizing a local business that didn’t require masks. And there is reason to believe that local residents who do wear masks when required or recommended, and who take other precautions, are helping businesses. Baker County’s virus cases have dropped significantly over the past few weeks. As a result, the county’s risk level dropped Friday, Feb. 12, and restrictions on restaurants and other businesses are less strict than they’ve been since November. This is progress.
The City Council can help in other ways. Councilors can ask state officials to redesignate Baker County from medium population to small. That would mean the county’s risk level would be based solely on new cases. Now, the county is rated on that metric and on its test positivity rate. The change would make it more likely that the county remains under the least-severe restrictions.
The City Council can also press state officials to justify, with data, restrictions that have outsized effects on restaurants, gyms and theaters. The current situation in Baker County, for instance, where people can watch movies in theaters but they can’t buy popcorn and candy, is nonsensical. And it’s keeping the Eltrym Theatre closed.
The city’s elected councilors can, and should, advocate on behalf of their constituents, including business owners. But councilors need to ensure that advocacy doesn’t potentially create new problems for people who have already suffered so much over the past year.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
