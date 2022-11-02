With the coldest weather in more than half a year forecast to intrude on Baker City this week, residents who rely on natural gas to warm their homes and businesses got the financial equivalent of a slushball to the face.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a request from Cascade Natural Gas to boost rates by 25.1% for residential customers starting Nov. 1.
The increase is even larger for commercial customers (30.1%) and industrial customers (33.8%).
According to the PUC, this rate hike will not fatten the bottom line for Cascade Natural Gas, which has three main service areas in Oregon — Baker City, Central Oregon, including Bend, and parts of Umatilla and Morrow counties, including Pendleton.
The increases are part of what PUC calls a “Purchased Gas Adjustment” or PGA. The basic idea is that natural gas companies can request rate increases to cover higher prices for the gas they buy on the wholesale market.
Natural gas futures climbed to a 14-year high in August, up 70% since late June.
The PUC also approved PGAs for Oregon’s two other natural gas providers — Avista (18.4% increase for residential customers) and NW Natural (14.4% increase for residential customers).
Mark Hanson, a spokesman for Cascade Natural Gas, cited several factors that contributed to rising prices for natural gas and this year’s unusually large rate hikes.
Some factors were in effect unavoidable. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this past winter and the continuing war, for instance, prompted sanctions against Russia from U.S. and Europe. Russia responded by reducing gas imports to Europe, resulting in greater demand from Europe for liquefied natural gas imports from the U.S. The rising demand itself pushes prices higher, but it also has contributed to natural gas inventories dipping, a situation that industry experts say also tends to inflate prices.
A PUC report also cited a June 8, 2022, fire at America’s second-largest liquefied natural gas export facility near Galveston, Texas, as a price factor.
But the bigger bills that will arrive in Baker City mail boxes and inboxes this winter — about $15 more per month for a typical residential customer, according to PUC — can’t be blamed solely on a war and a fire.
America’s campaign to curb climate change also bears some of the responsibility.
Another significant source of the rising demand for natural gas is producing electricity. With many coal-fired power plants closing because burning coal produces larger amounts of carbon dioxide than other fuels — Oregon’s last coal-burning plant, in Boardman, shut down two years ago — natural gas has been tapped to supply the lost megawatts. Hanson said the demand for natural gas to produce electricity reached record highs during this past sizzling summer.
Unfortunately, America’s illogical disdain for nuclear energy means the country inevitably had to turn to natural gas to supplant coal.
The outlook is somewhat more promising. Hanson said natural gas production should continue to increase, and by next year it could catch up with demand, potentially pushing prices down in 2023.
Ultimately, this coming winter, when frigid Baker City mornings will no doubt prompt some residents to weigh the expense against the comfort of an extra degree or two on the thermostat, will serve as a reminder that combating climate change, worthwhile endeavor that it is, sometimes comes with an immediate cost.
For information about bill payment assistance options, newly available utility discount programs, and the Budget Pay Program that equalizes bill payments across winter and summer months, contact Cascade Natural at 888-522-1130 or view information online at www.cngc.com/customer-service/low-income-assistance-programs/.
