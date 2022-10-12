It’s not clear, as of this writing, what started the fire that burned close to Baker City on Oct. 6, causing considerable anxiety among many people as they watched flames and smoke rising from the foothill just southwest of the city limits.
If fire investigators from the Oregon Department of Forestry have reached a conclusion, they haven’t announced their findings publicly.
The state agency should release those results as soon as possible.
Moreover, if the circumstances warrant, state officials need to try to recoup the firefighting costs from whoever was responsible for the fire.
That bill will run well into five digits and potentially higher. Operating aircraft such as the MD-87 jet tanker that dropped several thousand gallons of retardant, potentially preventing the flames from reaching homes, is quite expensive.
The point here isn’t merely to punish, although that’s certainly reasonable when public dollars paid the firefighting tab.
Holding someone responsible could be even more valuable, though, as a reminder of how dangerous fire can be. The knowledge that even a brief moment of carelessness can have severe financial repercussions ought to serve as a compelling lesson, and potentially persuade someone in the future not to take what might seem a very small risk.
It’s possible, of course, that investigators will conclude that the ignition source was something that even a careful person couldn’t reasonably have foreseen or prevented.
But even if the facts don’t justify the state saddling someone with a big bill, it can only be beneficial in the long run to explain to people exactly what happened on Oct. 6.
We learn from mistakes — even inadvertent ones.
But we can’t learn if we don’t know what happened.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.