With the gold and silver medals on ribbons around her neck, Caitlyn Calaway rode slowly down Main Street, waving at her admirers as she was escorted by Baker City Police and Baker City Fire Department vehicles.
Later, after the procession early Monday afternoon, June 13, Caitlyn greeted well-wishers who gathered near Barley Brown’s.
They came to celebrate Caitlyn’s accomplishments as a swimmer. She won the medals competing at the Special Olympics USA Games last week in Orlando, Florida.
It was a heartwarming scene, and a fitting tribute to Caitlyn, who turns 23 this year and has been competing in the Special Olympics since she was in junior high school.
“This is her first time getting to go and represent for nationals,” her mom, Kareen Harris Bybee said last week. “It’s a big honor. She is very excited.”
Rightfully so.
When Kareen texted Caitlyn during the trip to Florida, asking whether her daughter was having fun, Caitlyn wrote in her response that she was “having the best time of my life.”
What an ideal slogan for the Special Olympics, an event which distills all that is good about athletic competition.
Caitlyn was an exemplary representative for her community and for her state. Those who turned out to honor her on Monday will long remember her beaming smile.
And Caitlyn, it seems certain, will never forget that experience, or what she achieved in a Florida pool.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
