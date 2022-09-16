The Oregon law that gives voters the option of recalling elected officials can be misused. Recalls should be reserved for situations in which an official, or officials, have made decisions that can significantly harm the constituents they were elected to represent. Recalls ought not be used to settle disputes about minor policy matters.
Casey Husk’s effort to have six of the seven members of the Baker City Council recalled is in the former, legitimate, category. Husk, a former city firefighter/paramedic, resigned this summer, and took a job with the Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, after the council decided to end the Baker City’s ambulance service, which makes up more than 80% of the fire department’s calls, as of Oct. 1.
(Baker County, which is responsible for ensuring ambulance coverage, hired a private company, Metro West, to operate ambulances here. Metro West has had ambulances here since early June.)
Ending ambulance service, something the fire department has provided for about a century, and the resulting cuts in the firefighter ranks, constitute a dramatic change that many residents understandably oppose. Eighteen people told councilors just that during a May 10 meeting.
Husk has submitted recall paperwork to City Recorder Dallas Brockett for Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer, Jason Spriet and Shane Alderson. Councilor Kenyon Damschen, who was appointed March 22, is not subject to recall, under state law, until he has been in office for six months.
Husk hopes to start gathering signatures within a week; he would need at least 680 from registered voters who live in the city to force a recall election. If he gathers enough signatures, a recall election would be scheduled within 40 days. There is a separate petition for each councilor, but voters can sign multiple petitions.
Husk isn’t motivated by revenge. He left his job here on his own volition, in part because he recognized how damaging the city council’s decision was to shrink the fire department. Husk believes councilors have ignored city residents.
His goal is to replace the current councilors with ones who would fire City Manager Jonathan Cannon, who proposed that the city discontinue ambulance service and convinced councilors to do so. Under the city charter, only councilors have the authority to hire and fire the city manager.
Recalling elected officials is a serious matter. Should Husk’s effort lead to a recall election, each city voter should fill out the ballot only after giving the question the sober consideration it deserves.
Husk’s endeavor certainly is not frivolous. He was motivated by one of the most significant, and potentially harmful, decisions a Baker City Council has made in the city’s history.
Cannon’s contention, which councilors accepted, that the city faces a financial crisis so acute that it can’t afford to maintain ambulance service beyond Oct. 1, is not compelling. The city could have continued operating ambulances for at least one more fiscal year, and without sacrificing other city operations.That might have made it possible for the city and county, working together, to ask voters both inside the city, and in the parts of the county within the Baker ambulance service area, to boost their property taxes to raise money to keep the service solvent well into the future.
But councilors have made that a moot point. Regardless of what happens with a recall, it seems unlikely that the city will be able to revive its ambulance service. And without ambulance calls, and the revenue they generate (about $1 million during the previous fiscal year), the fire department, which has dropped from 16.25 full-time equivalent positions to 10.5 for the fiscal year that started July 1, probably will remain as a much smaller, and less capable, force than it was, particularly in cases when firefighters need to enter a building to potentially save lives.
That’s a dismal legacy for the current city council and for Cannon.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
